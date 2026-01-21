John Legend Brings An Evening of Songs and Stories to NJPAC

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present "John Legend: An Evening of Songs and Stories" on Tuesday, April 21st, at 8:00 p.m. This special concert will feature John Legend performing intimate renditions of his greatest hits, including “All of Me,” “Ordinary People,” and “Tonight,” along with fan favorites from his impressive career of over 20 years, which has earned him 13 Grammy Awards. The evening will be woven together with captivating and unexpected stories from his life and career.



John Legend is an EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum artist and producer who has garnered 13 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award and four Emmy Awards, among others. Legend is one of only nineteen people in the prestigious EGOT club—a feat that places him among the most versatile entertainers in history. From recording studios to Broadway stages, from film sets to television screens, he's proven himself a creative force who transcends boundaries and redefines what it means to be a modern artist.



Legend has released eleven albums throughout his career: Get Lifted (2004), Once Again (2006), Evolver (2008), Wake Up! (with The Roots) (2010), Love in the Future (2013), Darknessand Light (2016), A Legendary Christmas (2018), Bigger Love (2020), LEGEND (2022), LEGEND (Solo Piano Version) (2023) and My Favorite Dream (2024).



After releasing the 20th anniversary digital deluxe version of his Grammy -winning debut album,Get Lifted—featuring new remixes and collaborations with artists including Tems, Simi, KillerMike, and Lil Wayne—Legend launched his “Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour” in May.



On screen, he delivered a stunning performance as Jesus in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (2018), earning anEmmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor and winning an Emmy as a producer forOutstanding Variety Special (Live). Legend joined THE VOICE as a coach for Season 16 (2019)and has returned for several seasons, most recently completing Season 27. Legend will return to the red chair for Season 29.



Beyond music, Legend is a visionary producer and storyteller. Alongside partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius, he co-founded Get Lifted Film Co., which has created a wide range of acclaimed projects across major networks and streaming platforms.



Recent highlights include the Emmy -winning HBO documentary 1000% ME: GROWING UP MIXED, Paramount+'s LOUDMOUTH, and Netflix's hit series RHYTHM & FLOW. Upcoming projects include NBC/Peacock's BEFORE I LET GO, inspired by Kennedy Ryan's best-selling novel; The War &Treaty, based on the lives of Black country music stars Michael and Tanya Trotter; and the Broadway musical Soul Train and off-Broadway play Duke & Roya. Get Lifted's storytelling expertise also extends to publishing through Get Lifted Books, which champions diverse voices with recent releases including Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant's memoir, Wild Life, and basketball legend Candace Parker's book, The Can-Do Mindset.



Expanding his entrepreneurial footprint, Legend launched his self-care brand, Loved01, in 2023, to bring consumers gentle but powerful skincare formulas at affordable prices. In 2024, he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, introduced Kismet, a dog lifestyle brand offering premium food and accessories for modern dog families, which is available online and at Chewy.com.



As an advocate for social justice, Legend founded FREEAMERICA in 2015 to transform the conversation around criminal justice policies and combat mass incarceration. He also serves on the boards of Harlem Village Academies and Management Leadership for Tomorrow, as well as advisory boards for The Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice and Teach for All. In July, Legend was named Philanthropist of the Year at THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER's Annual Social Impact Summit in recognition of his ongoing commitment to social change.



John Legend's career is a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence, creativity, and justice. Whether through his music, storytelling, activism, or entrepreneurship, Legend continues to inspire and leave an indelible mark on the world.