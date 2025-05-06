Jany Lynch & Kate Flannery, Colin Hay, Journey And Guns N' Roses Tributes On Sale This Week At BergenPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



bergenPAC has announced four new shows. Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery – The Trouble with Angels on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025 at 7 p.m.; VOYAGE – a Tribute to Journey on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 at 8 p.m.; Appetite for Destruction – The premier tribute to Guns N' Roses on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 at 8 p.m.; Colin Hay on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 9, 2025 at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery – The Trouble with Angels

Friday, Aug. 17, 2025 at 7 p.m.

$39-$59-$79-$99

The Trouble with Angels is an evening of mischief and music from two very familiar faces. It's like the Rat Pack… but with a couple of broads.

Join Emmy Award-winner Jane Lynch and the hilariously charming Kate Flannery for a raucous night of comedy, song, and unapologetic mischief in The Trouble with Angels. With powerhouse vocals, razor-sharp wit, and more than a few surprises, these two beloved stars serve up a cocktail of classic tunes, campy banter, and devilish charm. It's part cabaret, part stand-up, and all sass – because when these angels get together, heaven can wait.

VOYAGE - Tribute to Journey

Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 at 8 p.m.

$39-$49-$59-$69

VOYAGE is the world's premier Journey tribute band, celebrated for their uncanny ability to recreate the legendary sound, energy, and passion of one of rock's greatest bands. The band's attention to detail is unrivaled: blistering guitar solos, lush keyboard arrangements, electrifying stage presence, and stunning harmonies – earning them a reputation as the ultimate homage to Journey's timeless music. Enjoy your favorite hits with a lively stage show that will have fans rocking out.

Appetite for Destruction - Tribute to Guns N' Roses

Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 at 8 p.m.

$29-$39-$49

Based in Lindenhurst, NY, Appetite for Destruction, the ultimate Guns N' Roses experience, have been performing the music of Guns N' Roses for over twenty-five years, selling out venues throughout the northeast. They have performed on stage with special guest and current G N' R keyboardist Dizzy Reed, they've twice played on the same bill as ex-G N' R guitarist Gilby Clarke, and they headlined at BB King's in Times Square for nearly ten years. Appetite has also appeared at the prestigious Paramount in Huntington, NY, headlining this venue more than five times, as well as the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ, headlining there four times.

Colin Hay

Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025 at 7 p.m.

$59-$69-$79-$89-$99-$109

Born in Scotland, Hay moved with his family as a teenager to Australia, where he first came to international fame with seminal '80s hitmakers Men At Work. While the band would reach the heights of stardom—they took home a GRAMMY Award for Best New Artist and sold more than 30 million records worldwide on the strength of #1 singles like “Who Can It Be Now?” and “Down Under”—by 1985, they'd called it quits and gone their separate ways. Hay released his solo debut the following year and, over the course of the next three-and-a-half decades, went on to record twelve more critically acclaimed studio albums that would help establish him as one of his generation's most hardworking and reliable craftsmen. Rolling Stone praised his “witty, hooky pop” tunes, while NPR's World Café lauded his “distinctive voice,” and late night hosts from David Letterman and Craig Ferguson to Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel have all welcomed him for performances.

