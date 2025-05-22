JCTC and Jersey City Pride Host North River Sing at White Eagle Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) and Jersey City Pride will present a special Pride Month performance by North River Sing, the beloved Jersey City-based community chorus, on Sunday, June 8, 2025 at 4:00 PM at White Eagle Hall (337 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ). Tickets are $30 and available for purchase online.

Titled North River Sing: A Choral Celebration of Pride and the American Songbook, the concert will feature a joyful and soul-stirring selection of jazz, Broadway, folk, and R&B favorites that reflect the rich diversity of the American musical tradition and the inclusive spirit of Pride. The 60-member chorus is under the direction of acclaimed conductor Conrad Chu, who brings more than two decades of experience leading ensembles of all styles and sizes.

Founded in 2014, North River Sing (NRS) has become a staple of the local arts scene, performing across Jersey City, Hudson County, and New York City. This performance marks their tenth anniversary season and promises an uplifting afternoon of song, celebration, and community. Following the concert, audience members are invited to stay and mingle with the singers in the hall.

“North River Sing embodies the values we hold dear at JCTC—uniting diverse communities through the arts,” said Olga Levina, Executive Producer at Jersey City Theater Center. “In a world where harmony—both musical and human—is so deeply needed, this performance is a reminder of the power of people coming together through song.”

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Play - Live Standings Cole Escola - Oh, Mary! - 29% Kit Connor - Romeo + Juliet - 10% Sarah Snook - The Picture of Dorian Gray - 8% Vote Now!