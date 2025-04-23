The Library for the Performing Arts Presents ROOM TO MOVE Through 9/1

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center has mounted an impressive exhibition that will appeal to dance enthusiasts and many more. Room to Move: Dance Theater Workshop and Alternative Histories of Downtown Dance focuses on the Dance Theater Workshop (DTW) that launched the careers of countless dance artists. Our readers will like to know that Room to Move runs through September 13, 2025 allowing guests to visit multiple times. And like all New York Public Library programs and exhibitions, it’s free to the public.

We had the pleasure of attending the opening reception for Room to Move on April 15th. Insightful opening comments were made by Linda Murray, the curator of the Jerome Robbins Dance Division who expertly curated the show. In addition, speakers included Wendy Perron, David Thomson who read remarks from Annie-B Parson, and a recorded video by David White. Each of the speakers contributed their unique perspective of the story and the mission of DTW.

As artists continue today to face challenges for funding, space, and professional support, the time is right to present the history of DTW. In the 1960s, artists in New York struggled with limited access to resources and space needed to craft new works. Jeff Duncan, who had worked with Anna Sokolow and Doris Humphrey during his early career, opened his living space to other artists to create, rehearse, and present their work. The collective became known as Dance Theater Workshop, and it went on to foster key artists including Bebe Miller, Bill T. Jones, Donald Byrd, and Ron K. Brown, as well as the movement of downtown dance giving artists the opportunity to be truly innovative.

When you visit Room to Move, take time to read, view, and explore all the items on display that document DTW. Some of the exhibition’s fascinating elements include footage of solos by Donald Byrd and Bill T. Jones when they were featured on the same program in the Choreographers Showcase; rare photographs of Rudy Perez, Jeff Duncan, Kei Takei, and Jack Moore; choreographic notes by Gus Solomons Jr., Judith Dunn, and Remy Charlip; footage from all five decades when the collective was active; early footage of Mark Morris; and Bebe Miller’s solo from her Choreographers Showcase. Relax and watch the video clips of iconic performances.

It's interesting to note that Dance Theater Workshop’s 60th Anniversary coincides with the The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts 60th Anniversary. These are two New York City institutions have been instrumental in forwarding the public’s appreciation in the arts.

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts is located at 40 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023. For more information on Room to Move: Dance Theater Workshop and Alternative Histories of Downtown Dance please visit, www.nypl.org/dancetheaterworkshop.

Photo Credit: Edward Effron

Comments