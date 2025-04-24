Every Hour Feels Like Happy Hour at These Go-To Spots in NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Whether you're looking for stunning waterfront views, vibrant rooftop scenes, or cozy hidden gems, we have some of New York City’s best places to sip on refreshing warm weather cocktails. Below, you’ll find options to experience some of the hottest trends in the drinks’ world, like twists on espresso martinis, the rise of mezcal, re-invented spritzes, and zero-proof cocktails. Each of the seven venues we are featuring will offer a variety of imaginative options to make every hour feel like a happy hour. They are your go-to spots before or after a show in the neighborhood.

Le Coin, a French culinary gem nestled in the heart of the Meatpacking District, is the perfect spot for al fresco dining. Ideal for people-watching and catching up with friends, Chef Sebastien Chaoui has recently added his own twist to the traditional happy hour with a new menu, L'Apero. Offered Tuesday to Friday from 4 PM to 6 PM, the menu features innovative cocktails including the Le Coin Spritz, Marguerite, and Martini Maison.

GITANO NYC is a stunning 14,000 sq. ft. newly opened waterfront bohemian oasis that features 30-foot ceilings, a giant disco ball imported from Mexico City, and hydraulic glassdoors that open directly onto the water. It is located in the Seaport’s Pier 17. Alongside the menu, which blends modern Mexican cuisine with Mediterranean and Asian influence, the beverage program offers a range of bold mezcal cocktails, vibrant botanical infusions, and refreshing non-alcoholic options, including the Virgin Marg and Ginger Mint. The chic restaurant and lounge transport guests to the tropical jungle and bohemian spirit of Tulum, and will be the only place you want to be with a drink in hand this summer.

Desert 5 Spot, Williamsburg’s hottest country bar and live music venue, brings to you a refreshed spring summer menu, with Tequila-and-mezcal-based The Highwayman has been transformed to emulate a Western version of a Paloma, topped with grapefruit, lime juice, and soda. For spritz-lovers, the house cocktail Don’t Rock the Jukebox is Desert 5 Spot’s go-to spritz, made with gin, Amaro Nardini, campari, and lemon. And of course, we have the drink of the summer - the classic, will-never-die margarita, in the form of the fan-favorite Jolene, made with codigo blanco, watermelon, strawberry, agave, and lime. To top off these signature cocktails, Desert 5 Spot hosts Desert Hour, the happy hour of your dreams, every weekday until 8PM - a perfect chance for you to try out these new cocktails to get you in the mood for warm season.

Mark Bar is the chic and lively spot designed by Jacques Grange with specially made furnishings by Guy de Rougemont and Vladimir Kagan. It’s the Upper East Side’s most stylish meeting spot to enjoy a summer cocktail. This sophisticated New York City lounge serves expertly hand crafted classic and signature creations—including The MARK Cocktail, a refreshing blend of Bisol Prosecco and lychee-raspberry, and the Cucumber Mint Martini, made with Hendrick’s Gin, cucumber, and fresh mint, part of the Jean-Georges Signature Collection. With a diverse cocktail menu perfect for unwinding after work, enjoying a pre-dinner drink, or savoring a late-night refreshment post-theater, The Mark Bar is an ideal summer gathering spot.

Le Bain is a penthouse discotheque and rooftop bar on the top floor of The Standard, High Line in the Meatpacking District, featuring world-famous DJs, a state-of-the-art sound system, and exclamation-inspiring views. Moving to The Rooftop area, which opens around Memorial Day weekend every year, you’ll also find an astro turf-covered terrace area with comfortable couch seating, a crêperie, and some of the best views of the city. The drinks are made all the better with the best view on the West side of the city. It’ll be one of those “I’m really in New York, pinch me” moments.

So & So's Neighborhood Piano Bar at Romer Hell’s Kitchen redefines the dinner and a show experience with the launch of their new high-low spring menu, offering unique spins on classic cocktails alongside nostalgic dishes. The signature Bodega Cat, a tequila & coconut-based twist to an espresso martini, comes in a classic New York coffee cup so you can sip like a true New Yorker. For spritz-lovers, indulge in the She’s From LA, So & So’s version of an elderflower spritz! And off the spirit-free menu, On 8th Ave is a guava, strawberry, lime, and black-tea honey mocktail sure to satisfy both sober and non-sober guests alike.

The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens at The Times Square EDITION, opens its doors to a captivating al fresco dining experience, located in the city’s famed cultural and entertainment hub. This elevated culinary journey, helmed by award-winning Chef John Fraser, promises a fusion of culinary excellence paired with an exciting ambiance. The signature restaurant is an original take on the traditional French brasseries and American chophouses with a modern spin. The outdoor spaces are juxtaposed against the energy and vibrancy of the surrounding location, making it one of the best places in the city for al fresco dining. For a dry and stirred sip, the Mini Martini offerings, carefully curated by Beverage Director Amy Racine, are perfect to enjoy while basking in the sun.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Le Coin

Comments