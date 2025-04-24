Video: Michael Urie Recalls Acting With Jessica Chastain While at Juilliard

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On a recent visit to Live with Kelly and Mark, Broadway alum Michael Urie opened up about his time as a student at Juilliard and what it was like sharing the stage with future Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain. During their fourth year at school, they starred together in a production of Aphra Behn's Restoration comedy Sir Patient Fancy.

"It was like this wonderful, hilarious comedy. I ended up in my underwear under a bed, hiding from his husband, at one point. It's one of those kinds of plays," he explained. "[Juilliard] was an amazing school, and we got to do so many cool things."

Urie was most recently on Broadway in Once Upon A Mattress, a musical adaptation by Amy Sherman-Palladino, with Sutton Foster. Previously, he starred as Sir Robin in the revival of the Monty Python musical comedy Spamalot, reprising his role from the Kennedy Center production. Currently, he stars in Apple TV+’s Shrinking, the award-winning dramedy series created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein.

Chastain made her Broadway debut in the 2012 revival of The Heiress. She received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in the 2023 revival of A Doll's House. Her starring role in 2021 as Tammy Faye in The Eyes of Tammy Faye earned her awards for Best Actress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, and the Academy Awards.