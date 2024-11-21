Interview: Joel McKinnon Miller in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at McCarter Theatre

Get ready to be transported to 19th-century London for McCarter Theatre Center’s annual production of the Charles Dickens’ classic, A Christmas Carol. Led by veteran stage and screen actor Joel McKinnon Miller as Ebenezer Scrooge, the show runs from December 10th to December 29th in the Matthews Theatre.
Adapted and directed by Lauren Keating, this heartwarming production brings a fresh perspective to Dickens’ timeless tale of redemption and generosity, a favorite among audiences for generations. Complete with colorful Victorian costumes, lively dancing, and stunning set design, A Christmas Carol promises a festive spectacle that will usher audiences into the spirit of the season.
Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Joel McKinnon Miller who plays Scrooge. We learned about his fascinating career and the upcoming show at McCarter Theatre.
Born and raised in Minnesota, Joel McKinnon Miller studied opera and theatre at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. After college he moved to New York, joined John Houseman’s The Acting Company, and spent three years touring the classics across the U.S. Joel then began performing Off-Broadway, which included working with Joseph Papp at The Public Theatre and in regional theatre. In 1991, Joel made his television debut on “Murphy Brown”. He then went on to earn numerous television credits, including roles on “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “Everybody loves Raymond”, “The X-Files", “ER”, “Las Vegas”, “Glee”, “Longmire”, “Bones”, “American Horror Story”, “Station 19”, and the HBO Max mini-series “The Staircase”. Feature film credits include The Truman Show, Super 8, The Family Man, and Friday After Next. Joel is best known for his role as Detective Norm Scully on the NBC hit series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (8 seasons) and as Don Embry on HBO’s “Big Love” (5 seasons). Recently, he starred in and executive produced the indie film Wardcliffe, currently touring the festival circuit. Joel splits his time between California and Minnesota with his wife Tamara of 40 years, has two grown children, one son-in-law, and world-famous dog, Elliot.
What was your first foray into the world of entertainment?
I walked out on stage alone for a talent show at our high school in Rockford, Minnesota. Sang a hymn. I was 5 years old.
What inspired you to study opera at University of Minnesota Duluth?
While I was in high school, I was taking opera lessons at the University of Minnesota. My voice teacher asked where I would like to go to college — I expressed interest in studying with him, but he was retiring, and recommended the opera teacher at the University of Minnesota, Duluth campus.
Wow! Your credits span theatre, film and television. What are some of the challenges of working in these different sectors as an actor?
First off, this is a marathon, not a sprint. It takes years of devotion, persistence, attitude and patience. The biggest challenge is getting the audition and booking the job. The actual work is a pleasure — though each medium has its own set of challenges and requires different skillsets. You have to know how to adapt and do what is required of each project, whether in front of the camera or on the stage.
We are excited about your role as Scrooge in A Christmas Carol. How are you preparing for the part?
I start by growing my beard. But also, I started reading the script everyday for months in advance. Once we get into rehearsals, the text is so fresh in my mind, it allows me to spend time on the dialect and the character. Collaborating with a director like Lauren Keating at the helm has been a wonderful experience.
McCarter's production has become an annual family tradition for many. Why do you think the show is so endearing?
It’s a story about the possibility of change and in the end, finding what truly matters in life. Love, kindness, and doing good for others.
Tell us a little about the cast and crew that is bringing the show to the Princeton stage.
The McCarter Theatre Center has a reputation for bringing together world-class artists to present the finest quality productions outside of New York. The people involved — from the production staff, to the crew, to the actors on stage — everyone’s dedication is what makes the magic come to life for each and every performance.
On another note, we'd like to know a bit about your "world famous dog, Elliot.”
We found Elliot after he finished touring with Led Zeppelin. He was their stage manager and for a dog, he was amazing at calling a show. The special effects were off the hook. But seriously, we got him as a puppy in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. Everyone was adopting dogs at that time — so it was very hard to find a rescue. But as fate would have it, we found our little guy and he’s been the star of our life ever since. So we have featured him on Instagram. And he and Led Zeppelin are no longer on speaking terms.
Anything else, absolutely anything you want our readers to know!
I’m delighted to be back on the stage at the McCarter. If you’re anywhere near Princeton during the holidays, please come see us. Be kind.
McCarter Theatre
’s A Christmas Carol
promises an unforgettable experience for families, friends, and all who hold the season dear. To purchase tickets, visit www.mccarter.org
or call the box office at 609-258-2787 Tuesday to Saturday from 12pm to 6 pm. Tickets for A Christmas Carol
are in high demand, and performances sell out quickly, so don’t delay! Each audience member, regardless of age, requires a ticket.
Comments
To post a comment, you must register
and login
.