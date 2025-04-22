Video: Justina Machado Praises REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Co-Star Tatianna Córdoba: 'She Is Incredible'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday, Justina Machado joined TODAY to discuss some of her latest projects, among them her role in Broadway's Real Women Have Curves. Though this is her first time in the musical adaptation, her roots with the material go back several years.

"I originated the role of Ana in Chicago in 1990-something, and now I'm playing the mother on Broadway in the musical," she explained, adding that "Broadway is no joke. That is a schedule!" She praised the show, calling it "joyous and timely," before discussing her co-star Tatianna Córdoba, who plays the role she originated.

"She's so put together, she gives me advice," the actress laughed. "She is really incredible [and] a star. I didn't really have to do much except get on stage with her. She's just a natural." Watch the full interview where she also talks about her new Netflix medical drama series Pulse, Jane the Virgin, and more.

Currently in previews at the James Earl Jones Theatre, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new production. Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds. Based on the play by Josefina López that inspired the iconic hit film

The show features direction and choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta and composer/lyricist Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.