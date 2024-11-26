Interview: Annie Piper Braverman and Savannah Austin in WHITE CHRISTMAS at Paper Mill Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, directed by Mark S. Hoebee, begins performances on November 27 and will run will through Sunday, December 29 at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Based on the classic 1954 holiday film, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is a Technicolor Broadway musical extravaganza. Two army buddies enlist the help of their showbiz pals to put on a show at a picturesque Vermont inn and end up finding their perfect mates. This incredible score contains some of Berlin’s most popular tunes including “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean?,” ‘’Count Your Blessings,” and the title song, “White Christmas.”

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing the two young talents, Savannah Austin and Annie Piper Braverman who will alternate in the role of Susan Waverly in the show. They told us about their acting careers and White Christmas at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Savannah Austin is thrilled to make her debut at Paper Mill. Recent credits: Annie National Tour-US and China (July); Matilda-CAT Theatre (Matilda); “Abbott Elementary.”

Annie Piper Braverman is a Millburn native who is thrilled to be making her Paper Mill debut after growing up in its audience! Theatre: Frozen Broadway tour (Young Anna). Television/Film: “SNL,” “What Would You Do?,” Bench Seats.

How did you first get involved in acting?

SA: I started acting when I was four years old after my mom took me to see Annie the Musical performed by a community theater group called Karousel Kids in California. We loved it so much that my mom suggested I audition for a show. My very first audition was for The Wizard of Oz when I was four years old and I was cast as a munchkin! After that, I just kept auditioning and was cast in approximately 10 community theater productions over the years. Some of my most memorable roles include playing Matilda in Matilda the Musical, Flounder in The Little Mermaid, and Tiny Tim in A Christmas Carol when I was just seven years old. In late 2022, I decided to explore TV and film acting. I was so excited to be cast in an episodic co-star role on the Emmy Award-winning show “Abbott Elementary.” Then, in June 2023, I auditioned for my first professional theater role for the Annie National Tour. By that time, I had been acting in community theater for about seven years. I was thrilled to be cast as July. Performing all over the country, in Canada, and in China in front of over 400,000 people was such an amazing experience. The Annie tour ended in August 2024. Shortly after, I auditioned for White Christmas at Paper Mill Playhouse and was so excited to be cast as Susan Waverly. Acting has been such a big part of my life for the past eight years, and I truly love every moment of it!

APB: When I was about two years old, my oldest brother started acting, and even at that young age, I knew I wanted in on the magic! We’d put on shows together in our basement—something we still love to do—but we both dreamed of performing on much bigger stages. To pursue that dream, I began taking classes at Performers Theatre Workshop in Millburn. Shortly after, I signed with an agent and a manager and began auditioning and working professionally when I was just five years old.

What are some of your special interests?

SA: I love playing tennis—it’s so much fun! I also enjoy tap dancing, hanging out with my friends, and meeting new people through theater. Musical theater is such a big part of my life, and I love that it combines all the things I enjoy.

APB: Of course, I love to act and sing, but I’m also really into gymnastics, playing soccer, and even making and playing with slime! More than anything, though, I just love spending time with my friends.

What do you like most about performing on stage?

SA: I love inspiring other little girls who might want to pursue the same dream I have. One of my most memorable moments was when a young girl reached out to me earlier this year through her mom. Her mom shared that her little girl was unsure if she could ever work in theater professionally. She was worried that maybe her look or even her hair wasn’t “right” for Broadway. She told her mom that seeing me reminded her of herself, and it gave her hope. I was so touched that I surprised her with a FaceTime call to encourage her and answer her questions. Later, she and her mom traveled all the way from Dallas, Texas to see me perform! After the show, I introduced her to the other actors, took pictures, gave her some advice, and encouraged her to believe in herself. Since then, I’ve seen her confidence grow so much. She’s now pursuing her dreams, including flying from California to New York to attend Broadway intensives. Knowing that I helped inspire her in some way means so much to me, and it makes performing even more meaningful.

APB: My favorite thing about performing on stage is getting to work with other kids who share the same passion as me. You create such a special bond with the cast of a show, and that’s definitely the best part. It’s like making new friends for life!

We are excited about "White Christmas." What is the show's positive message for the audience?

SA: One of the big messages in White Christmas is about the importance of community. There’s a song, “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm,” that reminds us how people come together during tough times to support each other. It’s all about love, kindness, and being there for one another, especially during the holidays.

APB: To me, the message is all about never giving up on your dreams, which is so important, especially for kids who are performers! The theater and acting world can be tough, and even if you don’t get the first or the tenth thing you audition for, don’t give up. Just keep following your heart – it is a journey.

How do you like working at Paper Mill Playhouse?

SA: It’s been such an incredible experience! Everyone has been so kind, welcoming, and supportive. I’ve really enjoyed learning from the adult cast members—especially watching their amazing tap dancing! Tap is one of my favorite styles of dance, and seeing their talent up close has been so inspiring. Also, it’s so much fun to work with Annie who is also playing Susan Waverly. The entire cast and creative team have been wonderful. Mark Hoebee, the director, has been warm and encouraging, and Kristyn Pope, the reproduction choreographer, has been an absolute joy to work with. I’m so excited to be a part of this production and to have the opportunity to work with so many talented people. It’s truly a dream to be at Paper Mill Playhouse!

APB: It’s SO much fun, and it really feels like a home away from home for me! I grew up going to Paper Mill and saw my very first show there, Cinderella. Fun fact: I actually met Belinda Allyn, who played my mom on the Frozen Broadway tour, when she was playing Belle at Paper Mill when I was just three years old! I still can’t believe I get to walk in and out of that same stage door—it’s such an amazing full-circle moment!

Is there anything else you want BroadwayWorld NJ readers to know?

SA: Happy holidays, and come see White Christmas! It’s a magical show, and I hope it brings joy to everyone who sees it. I hope you enjoy the show as much as I’ve enjoyed being part of it.

APB: White Christmas is running at Paper Mill from November 27 to December 29, and I really hope you’ll come see us! The show is packed with love, beautiful music, amazing tapping, and even some snow!

Follow Annie on Instagram @anniepiperbraverman

Follow Savannah on Instagram @savannahbanana_12

Paper Mill Playhouse is located at 22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ 07041. For tickets to Irving Berlin's White Christmas please visit https://papermill.org/ or call the Box Office at 973.376.4343.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Paper Mill Playhouse

