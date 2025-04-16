Neil LaBute's COMFORT is Coming to New Jersey Repertory Company This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Jersey Repertory Company will continue its 28th season with Neil LaBute’s Comfort, directed by Evan Bergman. The production runs from April 17 to May 11, 2025, and will celebrate its opening on April 19, 2025, at NJRep’s intimate theater in Long Branch.

Comfort, a new play by award-winning writer Neil LaBute, one of America’s most distinguished playwrights and filmmakers, follow the complicated, love-hate relationship between a mother and son as they barrel towards the unknown, battling over ownership of a treasured manuscript.

