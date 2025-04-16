Neil LaBute's COMFORT is Coming to New Jersey Repertory Company This Month

The production runs from April 17 to May 11, 2025.
New Jersey Repertory Company will continue its 28th season with Neil LaBute’s Comfort, directed by Evan Bergman. The production runs from April 17 to May 11, 2025, and will celebrate its opening on April 19, 2025, at NJRep’s intimate theater in Long Branch.
Comfort, a new play by award-winning writer Neil LaBute, one of America’s most distinguished playwrights and filmmakers, follow the complicated, love-hate relationship between a mother and son as they barrel towards the unknown, battling over ownership of a treasured manuscript.
Comfort stars Jordan Baker (Regional: Lucas Hnath’s solo play Dana H; Film: Steven Spielberg’s The Post with Meryl Streep; Created the role of “C” in Three Tall Women) and Rudy Galvan (Netflix’s His Three Daughters, 2025 Independent Spirit Award). The creative team includes set design by Jessica Parks, lighting design by Jill Nagle, technical direction by Brian Snyder, costume design by Patricia E. Doherty, sound design by Nick Simone, and the production stage manager is Rose Riccardi.
Videos