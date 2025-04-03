Grammy Award Winners Yellowjackets to Perform at Bell Theater in Holmdel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrate Jazz Appreciation month with the Yellowjackets. These jazz icons are headed to Bell Theater at Bell Works in Holmdel, NJ on Thursday, April 24.

Well into their fifth decade, the Yellowjackets have maintained prominence as one of jazz’s most influential and loved groups, and they show no signs of slowing down. The band has recorded 27 albums and enjoyed worldwide critical acclaim and commercial success. The Yellowjackets formed in the late 1970s as the backup band for guitarist Robben Ford and became their own group independent of Ford shortly after recording their first album. The band's current lineup consists of founding member Russell Ferrante on keyboards and synthesizers, Bob Mintzer on woodwinds, Will Kennedy on drums and the newest member Dane Alderson on bass.

The Yellowjackets’ mix of jazz-fusion, straight-ahead jazz and R&B has gained them a large, loyal fan base. Their most recent album, Fasten Up, embraces the band’s ideology of continued forward momentum. JazzViews.net praises it as “an album of strong compositions, subtle arrangements and stirring musical performances. Strap yourself in for an exhilarating musical ride.”

Before the Yellowjackets head to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 1, you can catch them in Holmdel, NJ at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 24.

Also coming up at Bell Theater on Saturday, April 26 is Dr. Art Topilow performing the Great American Songbook with an all-star lineup of jazz vocalists and instrumentalists. On Saturday, May 10, Bell Theater presents Blues Hall of Fame member Joe Louis Walker accompanied by Grammy winner Burt Conrad Szerlip, NY Blues Hall of Famer Dave Fields and keyboardist and NJBS International Blues Challenge winner Ed Alstrom.

Comments