Go Behind The Scenes Of Netflix's LIFE ON OUR PLANET Live At McCarter In May

Go behind the lens of one of Netflix's most ambitious nature documentaries when The Making of Our Planet: Life on Our Planet comes to McCarter Theatre Center on Saturday, May 3, at 7:00 p.m.

Hosted by Emmy-nominated showrunner Dan Tapster, this immersive multimedia event brings Earth's epic story to life through stunning visuals, personal storytelling, and rarely shared behind-the-scenes moments. Produced by Silverback Films in collaboration with Netflix, Life on Our Planet chronicles the history of life on Earth—from mass extinctions to the triumph of biodiversity—with cutting-edge visual effects and powerful, science-driven storytelling.

Tapster, whose credits include The Life of Mammals and MythBusters, offers a rare look into how this groundbreaking series was made, drawing on decades of experience in documentary filmmaking and a deep passion for science.

With humor, urgency, and heart, Tapster shares insights from the field and the editing room, revealing what it takes to tell Earth's most important stories in today's rapidly changing world. Bring the family for an awe-inspiring, thought-provoking evening that will ignite new curiosity about the planet we all call home.

For tickets, visit mccarter.org or call Patron Services at 609-258-2787.

