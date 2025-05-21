Glen Burtnik's SUMMER OF LOVE, BEST OF THE EAGLES Added to Axelrod PAC Schedule

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two new concerts have been added to the Axelrod Performing Arts Center’s summer lineup, taking audiences on a memory-filled trip back to the ‘60s and ‘70s. On Sunday, August 17, celebrate the songs of the Woodstock generation with Glen Burtnik’s Summer of Love Concert. On Thursday, August 28 at 7 p.m., Best of the Eagles returns to Axelrod PAC after a sold-out show last summer.



Glen Burtnik’s Summer of Love isn’t just a concert. It’s like an authentic ‘60s rock festival on one stage in one night, on the very weekend of the 56th anniversary of the famous Woodstock Music & Art Festival. The Summer of Love concert will include songs from many of the artists at that legendary event, performed by a 14-member band including seven lead vocalists, a horn section, strings and an incredible rock rhythm section. This event is enhanced by an exciting psychedelic lighting and video show, recreating the spirit of that incredible era that has influenced our daily life, art, literature, fashion, attitudes and language, in a way that few other social movements have.



The Summer of Love Concert was created by Glen Burtnik, a former member of Styx and the original Paul McCartney in Broadway’s Beatlemania. He is currently bassist/vocalist with ELO, The Orchestra and a member of The Weeklings, a unique tribute to the music of the Beatles.



"I've always had a playlist on my iPod named The Summer of Love,” said Burtnik. “I'm a hippie at heart. The music of that era is what’s moved me the most!”

Best of the Eagles returns to Axelrod on Thursday, August 28 at 7:30 p.m. This band is the most exact interpretation of the Eagles' music except, of course, for the Eagles themselves! Each member mirrors his Eagles counterpart both instrumentally and vocally. This is no simple copy band or impersonator act but rather a group of excellent musicians who expertly and authentically recreate the songs, the music, the vocals and the magical aura of, arguably, America’s greatest rock band.



