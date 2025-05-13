George Clinton & Living Colour Bring The Funk To Stone Pony This Summer

The Prudential North to Shore Festival is set to present a night of funk featuring George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, with special guest Living Colour, on June 29th at 5:00 p.m. at The Stone Pony.



Prepare for an unforgettable experience as the Mothership lands in Asbury Park this June! The legendary George Clinton brings his vibrant Parliament Funkadelic collective to the Jersey Shore for an incredible night of pure funk. For over fifty years, Clinton has been the undisputed godfather of funk, seamlessly blending soul, psychedelic rock, and cosmic consciousness into a groundbreaking sound that has transformed music.



With more than 40 R&B hits, multiple platinum albums, and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, P-Funk's legacy truly shines. Experience the sensory extravaganza that is a P-Funk concert—an unforgettable spectacle filled with extravagant costumes, mind-blowing visuals, and Clinton's diverse ensemble of musicians. This is a celebration unlike any other in live music. From the moment the first note plays, you'll be swept away into a nonstop groove filled with infectious energy, showing exactly why P-Funk's influence has spanned generations and genres.