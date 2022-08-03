Gavin DeGraw Returns to MPAC This Month

Multi-platinum and GRAMMY nominated recording artist Gavin DeGraw brings his "Face The River Tour" to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Friday, August 26 at 8 pm. Tickets are $109-$49.

"It feels so good any time I hit the road, but adding music from this album to the show makes this run particularly special," DeGraw shares, "To watch fans connect so strongly to this material, which is so personal to me, makes performing these songs one of the greatest joys of my life."

The new tour comes on the heels of releasing his seventh and most personal album to date, "Face The River" (RCA Records), which DeGraw released at the end of May to critical acclaim from People Magazine, The Tennessean, Forbes and more. Listen to the album here.

The "Face The River Tour" also follows his sold out "Full Circle Tour" which featured over 20 shows and brought DeGraw back to some of the small clubs like New York City's The Bitter End and Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles, where he showcased a first look of the new album for fans in April and May leading up to the album's release.

GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum singer and songwriter Gavin DeGraw's inimitable voice and soulful style boldly bloomed on his 2003 platinum-certified full-length debut, Chariot. It included the gold single "Follow Through," as well as both platinum hits, "Chariot," and "I Don't Want To Be." In 2008, his self-titled second album, Gavin DeGraw, bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 powered by the platinum-selling single "In Love With a Girl." 2011's gold-certified Sweeter saw him return to the Top 10 as the single "Not Over You" went four times platinum. Meanwhile, his 2013 duet with Colbie Caillat, "We Both Know," garnered a GRAMMY Award nomination in the category of "Best Song Written For Visual Media" for Safe Haven. He's the rare talent who could seamlessly share the stage with Billy Joel and The Allman Brothers or Maroon 5 and Shania Twain. In 2016, Something Worth Saving incited widespread critical applause from USA Today, Billboard, Entertainment Tonight, and Huffington Post. With a front row seat to this wonderfully wild life led by his late parents Lynne and John Wayne, Gavin DeGraw recounts his most meaningful memories and valuable lessons on his seventh full-length offering, Face The River [RCA Records]. Now, he stitches together a timeless tale of his own soundtracked by a signature fusion of pop, soul, country, folk and funk.