Full Cast Announced for Andrea McCardle Led BOYNTON BEACH CLUB

Boynton Beach Club is a poignant musical comedy about people's amazing capacity to rebound and fall in love again at any age. It's the story of Baby Boomers living in South Florida, whose lives intersect at a local bereavement group where they go to find emotional support after the loss of a loved one. However, they soon find themselves back in the "dating game" again after decades of married life, only to discover that all the rules have changed! Those who think that new love and romance end well before retirement age are in for a reality check.

In a world where 60 is fast becoming the new 40, "Boynton Beach Club" shows that it's never too late to fall in love with ourselves and others, whatever your age.

Producing Artistic Director: Steve Steiner Librettist: Susan Seidelman Composer/Orchestrator: Ned Paul Ginsburg Lyricists: Michael Colby and Cornelia Ravenal Musical Director: Larry Pressgrove Choreographer: Paula Hammons Sloan Director: Karen Lynn Carpenter

Based on the movie produced by Florence and Susan Seidelman

The cast includes: Andrea McArdle, Joel Blum, Jerold Goldstein, Nina Hennessey, Adrianne Hick, Leah Hocking, Alison Nusbaum, Barry Pearl, Aaron Ramey, Steve Steiner, Loli Marquez Sterling, and Andre Dion Wills. Production Stage Manager Peter Nicktakis.

Performance Dates and Times: September, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22 @ 2:00 p.m. September 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21 @ 8:00 p.m.

Tickets may be obtained on line at www.surflight.org, by phone at 609-492-9477 or in person at the Box Office





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You