FROM A TO ZOO Staged Reading Series Resumes With Edward Albee's ALL OVER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In association with The Estate of Edward Albee, Black Box presents ALL OVER (1971)) on Wednesday, June 26th, 2024, 7:30PM at Debonair Music Hall: 1409 Queen Anne Road b/w State Street and Walraven Drive in Teaneck, NJ 07666. Please reserve seats for FREE at www.debonairmusichall.com.

ALL OVER was originally developed in 1967 as a short play entitled DEATH, the second half of a projected double bill with another play called LIFE (which later became SEASCAPE). As described on the Edward Albee Society website, ALL OVER takes place in a majestic townhouse as a great man lay dying. Awaiting his demise are his wife, his mistress, his best friend, his feckless son and daughter, an elderly physician, and a nurse -- while newsmen eager for the latest updates clamour off stage. They who stand the deathwatch recollect past loves, rekindle old wars and await word...

The performance will feature BB mainstays and newcomers to the series including Deb Maclean, TC Tanis, Gloria Falzer, Michael Larson, Alison Miller, Ellen Krischer, and Robert Gladding with Ilana Schimmel and J Niles. Following the show, join us for conversation with the cast, director Matt Okin, and Jakob Holder, Executive Director of The Edward F. Albee Foundation and Mr. Albee's longest serving assistant.

From the masterworks to the rarely seen, the curated monthly 'From A To Zoo' series began in May 2023 with THE SANDBOX and THE AMERICAN DREAM, and continued with FINDING THE SUN and MARRIAGE PLAY in June, THE MAN WHO HAD THREE ARMS in July, MALCOLM in August, and COUNTING THE WAYS and LISTENING in September, FRAGMENTS (A SIT-AROUND) in October, and a special workshop presentation of THE STATE OF UNIONS: MARRIAGE PLAY & COUNTING THE WAYS was featured for November, December highlighted THE PLAY ABOUT THE BABY, THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE was performed in January, EVERYTHING IN THE GARDEN was read in February, AT HOME AT THE ZOO was featured in March, and ME, MYSELF & I was presented in April. An "encore" of sorts, a special one-night-only benefit staged reading of FRAGMENTS featured Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham in early Spring.

Edward Albee was born on March 12, 1928, and began writing plays 30 years later. His plays include THE ZOO STORY (1958), THE DEATH OF BESSIE SMITH (1959), THE SANDBOX (1959), THE AMERICAN DREAM (1960), WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? (1961-62, Tony Award), TINY ALICE (1964), A DELICATE BALANCE (1966, Pulitzer Prize; 1996, Tony Award), ALL OVER (1971), SEASCAPE (1974, Pulitzer Prize), LISTENING (1975), COUNTING THE WAYS (1975), THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE (1977-78), THE MAN WHO HAD THREE ARMS (1981), FINDING THE SUN (1982), MARRIAGE PLAY (1986-87), THREE TALL WOMEN (1991, Pulitzer Prize), FRAGMENTS (1993), THE PLAY ABOUT THE BABY (1997), THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA? (2000, 2002 Tony Award), OCCUPANT (2001), AT HOME AT THE ZOO: (ACT 1, HOMELIFE. ACT 2, THE ZOO STORY.) (2004), and ME, MYSELF & I (2008). Mr. Albee was awarded the Gold Medal in Drama from the American Academy and Institute of Arts and Letters in 1980. In 1996 he received the Kennedy Center Honors and the National Medal of Arts. In 2005, he was awarded a special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Upcoming and recent events from Black Box in residence at Debonair Music Hall include Reeves Gabrels, Jonathan Kane, and Jair-Rohm Parker Wells' Doom Dogs; comedians Elon Gold, Mark Riccadonna, Don Jamieson, Jim Florentine, Christy Miller, and Mike Bocchetti; An Evening with Filmmaker Paul Schrader; The Willie Nile Band, James Maddock & His Band, The Aryeh Kunstler Band, and Keith Moon: The Real Me: www.debonairmusichall.com. Recent new or under-produced play incubations have included world-class writers like Eric Bogosian, Neil LaBute, Craig Lucas, Ken Levine, Daniel Handler, and John Patrick Shanley, as well as the Estates of I.B. Singer and Sam Shepard.

Tickets

Debonair Music Hall is a live music venue that brings the best national touring acts and local bands to Teaneck, NJ. Enjoy delicious food and drinks while you experience the electrifying energy of live music: www.debonairmusichall.com. @DebonairMusicNJ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. (Debonair is adjacent to free street and municipal lot parking, and the venue offers accessible ground floor entry.)

Comments