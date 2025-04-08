FRAGGLE ROCK Comes to State Theatre New Jersey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



State Theatre New Jersey will present Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE on Saturday, April 26 at 1pm and 5pm. Jim Henson's musical, fun-loving Fraggles are dancing their cares away across North America and coming to STNJ for the first-ever live touring show based on The Jim Henson Company's beloved franchise.

Based on the award-winning Apple TV+ original series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (recipient of this year's Emmy for Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Series), this all-new, family friendly live stage adventure will feature vibrant new walkaround versions of the Fraggles, new puppet versions of their gearhead friends the Doozers, and visits from a giant Gorg as well as exciting new puppet creature friends—all built by the renowned Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

Written and directed by John Tartaglia (Avenue Q, Shrek the Musical, Stephen Schwartz's The Secret Silk), the interactive live musical will feature both new and classic Fraggle songs, eye-popping immersive stage effects and all the hilarious, heartwarming magic that has kept Fraggle Rock captivating generations of audiences for over 40 years.

The Jim Henson Company has remained an established leader in family entertainment for 70 years and is recognized as an innovator in puppetry, animatronics, and digital animation. The Company's most recent credits include Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip, starring Eva Longoria and Cheech Marin for Disney+, the Oscar-winning Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio for Netflix, and the Emmy-winning Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock for Apple TV+. Other television credits include Slumberkins and Harriet the Spy for Apple TV+; Dinosaur Train, Splash and Bubbles, and Sid the Science Kid all for PBS; Earth to Ned for Disney+; and Word Party and the Emmy-winning series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, both for Netflix. Iconic catalogue titles include Fraggle Rock, The Storyteller, the sci-fi series Farscape, and the ground-breaking fantasy classics The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth.

Headquartered in Los Angeles with additional locations in New York and London, the Company is also home to Jim Henson's Creature Shop, a pre-eminent puppet and creature-building group and industry leader in puppeteered digital animation, with international film, television, theme park, and advertising clients.

