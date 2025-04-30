Edward Albee's THREE TALL WOMEN to Continue The 'From A To Zoo' Staged Reading Series In Teaneck

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In association with The Estate of Edward Albee, Black Box will present a staged reading of Edward Albee's THREE TALL WOMEN (1991) on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, 7:30PM at Debonair Music Hall: 1409 Queen Anne Road b/w State Street and Walraven Drive.

In the winner of the 1994 Pulitzer Prize, a compelling woman more than ninety years old reflects on her life. THREE TALL WOMEN premiered at Vienna's English Theater in 1991. An off-Broadway production in 1994 won numerous awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Albee's third. Critics widely considered the play a return to form, and THREE TALL WOMEN premiered on Broadway in 2018, again earning significant acclaim, including star Glenda Jackson winning the Tony Award for Best Actress.

“One of America's finest playwrights. Edward Albee offers a new play so good it can only exist on the stage. A perfect illustration of why theater is an indispensable art.” —The New York Times

“A dazzler…Worthy of mention in the same breath as Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and A Delicate Balance. THREE TALL WOMEN blazes as bright as a midsummer day. Electrifying and heartrending... —Wall Street Journal

The dynamic performance will feature Black Box mainstays Deb Maclean, Justin Jager, Alexandra Brokowski, and others. Following the show, join us for conversation with the cast, director Matt Okin, and Jakob Holder, Executive Director of The Edward F. Albee Foundation and Mr. Albee's longest serving assistant.

From the masterworks to the rarely seen, the curated monthly 'From A To Zoo' series began in May 2023 with THE SANDBOX and THE AMERICAN DREAM, and continued with FINDING THE SUN and MARRIAGE PLAY in June, THE MAN WHO HAD THREE ARMS in July, MALCOLM in August, and COUNTING THE WAYS and LISTENING in September, FRAGMENTS (A SIT-AROUND) in October, and a special workshop presentation of THE STATE OF UNIONS: MARRIAGE PLAY & COUNTING THE WAYS was featured for November, December highlighted THE PLAY ABOUT THE BABY, THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE was performed in January, EVERYTHING IN THE GARDEN was read in February, AT HOME AT THE ZOO was featured in March, and ME, MYSELF & I was presented in April, ALL OVER was the focus for June, SEASCAPE was performed in July, and THE GOAT in January '25. An "encore" of sorts, a special one-night-only benefit staged reading of FRAGMENTS featured Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham in Spring '24. For the remainder of 2025, the series will continue each month in Teaneck.

Edward Albee was born on March 12, 1928, and began writing plays 30 years later. His plays include THE ZOO STORY (1958), THE DEATH OF Bessie Smith (1959), THE SANDBOX (1959), THE AMERICAN DREAM (1960), WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? (1961-62, Tony Award), TINY ALICE (1964), A DELICATE BALANCE (1966, Pulitzer Prize; 1996, Tony Award), ALL OVER (1971), SEASCAPE (1974, Pulitzer Prize), LISTENING (1975), COUNTING THE WAYS (1975), THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE (1977-78), THE MAN WHO HAD THREE ARMS (1981), FINDING THE SUN (1982), MARRIAGE PLAY (1986-87), THREE TALL WOMEN (1991, Pulitzer Prize), FRAGMENTS (1993), THE PLAY ABOUT THE BABY (1997), THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA? (2000, 2002 Tony Award), OCCUPANT (2001), AT HOME AT THE ZOO: (ACT 1, HOMELIFE. ACT 2, THE ZOO STORY.) (2004), and ME, MYSELF & I (2008). Mr. Albee was awarded the Gold Medal in Drama from the American Academy and Institute of Arts and Letters in 1980. In 1996 he received the Kennedy Center Honors and the National Medal of Arts. In 2005, he was awarded a special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Black Box is the area's only collaborative performing arts school and cutting-edge professional theater combo, est. 2007 by Englewood's Matt Okin. In recent seasons, along with the 'From A To Zoo' series and more from Mr. Albee, the group has incubated -- in NJ and in NYC -- new and under produced pieces by Neil LaBute, Eric Bogosian, Craig Lucas, Beth Henley, Paul Schrader, Daniel Handler, Ken Levine, Sam Shepard. and I.B. Singer (an adaptation) -- among other plays and musicals.

Debonair Music Hall is a live music venue that brings the best national touring acts and local bands to Teaneck, NJ. Enjoy delicious food and drinks while you experience the electrifying energy of live music.

