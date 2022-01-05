Eagles Tribute Band Set to Close Centenary Stage Music Festival

Centenary Stage Company's January Thaw Music Festival comes to a close with Best of the Eagles on January 29 at 8:00 pm. The performance will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Tickets for Best of the Eagles are $30.00 each and increase $5.00 the day of the performances. The performance will also be live streamed, and links are available for $10.00 each. For more information, click here.

Performing the band's greatest hits from the 70's, 80's and beyond, each member mirrors his counterpart in the Eagles instrumentally and vocally. This group of musicians expertly and authentically re-create the songs, music, and vocals of the Eagles making this is the most authentic recreation next to seeing the Eagles live.

Founder of Best of the Eagles, producer and singer-songwriter, Joe Vadala (guitar and vocals) has performed nationally, performing with such artists as Buzzy Linhart, La Bamba and the Hubcaps, Joey and the Works, Poetic Justice and more. Marc Hoffman (drums, vocals) was a founding member in the popular New Jersey based band Prophet and has also performed with the band Rock City featuring Tom Fuller. Marc was also a member of the band Race which performed two original songs for the cult classic movie "Toxic Avenger." John Bushnell (rhythm, lead and slide guitars, vocals) has played with Billy Cobham (Mahavishnu Orchestra), James Cotton, Michael Tschudin (David Bowie), and Charles Collins (Jackson 5, Elton John) and released a critically acclaimed album, "7th Sense," in the U.S. and Europe. Jerry Steele (guitar, pedal steel, vocals) has worked as a performer and session player with a wide array of artists including Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller, Mike Auldridge, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and Nile Rodgers. Dan (aka Dano) Miller (bass, vocals) is a multi-instrumentalist, arranger, producer and session player, Miller has performed and recorded with numerous Philadelphia and New Jersey-based groups including In The Fur, Linus The Moon, Almost Green, Shaun Ruymen, Jay Liberatore, the Pete Beck Band and the Rich Scannella Group. Dave "Squiggy" Biglin (keyboards, vocals) has worked as a performer, session player, arranger, producer and songwriter with such acts as Art Garfunkel, Steve Howe (Yes), Laura Branigan, Quarterflash, Leslie West (Mountain) and more, and has toured worldwide.