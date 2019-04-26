Eagle Theatre Conservatory Expands Summer Camp

Eagle Theatre Conservatory's Summer Camp is back, bigger, and better than ever.

208 Vine Street, better known as Eagle Theatre, is home to many young performers throughout the summer months. Their days are spent making friends, having fun, and learning the ins-and-outs of showbiz from industry professionals. It is a little slice of performing arts utopia for budding stars, spanning from ages 8 - 17. However, as plans began to take shape for this summer's camp, Director of Youth Education, Kimberly Suskind, had a new idea in mind.

"We are delighted to see students leave camp with a new found confidence. But, just imagine the transformational growth they'd experience if they entered camp with that confidence. We have our stars of tomorrow. Now, it's time to develop our twinkling stars of tomorrow!" states Suskind.

It was with this thought in mind that Eagle Theatre Conservatory began to plot out a new wing for their Summer Camp. This summer Eagle Theatre Conservatory will proudly introduce Conservatory Jr., designed for ages 5 -7.

Producing Artistic Director Ted Wioncek III shares, "Eagle Theatre covers a great deal of ground. However, our Conservatory remains the foundation of all that we are. We're investing in our future artists, patrons, and philanthropists. We're nurturing what will someday be our local culture."

With focuses on acting, dance, music, and design, both Eagle Theatre Conservatory Summer Camp and Eagle Theatre Conservatory Jr. Camp offers opportunities for students to experience the joy of creating and sharing theatre, for less than $5 an hour. Designed for all levels of experience, camp provides young stars an introduction to the real-life theatre experience. With public performances over two weeks, the program receives the same creative support as Eagle Theatre's mainstage performances with professionally designed sets, sound, lighting, costume design, and direction. Eagle Theatre's production team builds and oversees all creative departments to deliver a professional experience for students. Each day a variety of intensives will be held by professional teaching artists, including; acting, music, improvisation, dance, audition prep, scene study, stage combat, sketch comedy, and technical theatre. All skills will be showcased by the enrollees, in an on-stage performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's irresistible story of Joseph, his jealous brothers and one very colorful garment in this delightful musical parable that swirls on stage August 7th - August 18th! This thrilling musical adventure follows the Biblical story of Joseph, the favorite son blessed with prophetic dreams, on his journey to Egypt after being sold into slavery by his brothers. Audiences will enjoy an engaging crazy quilt of musical styles, from country-western to calypso and bubble-gum pop to rock 'n' roll. The production includes the popular songs "Go, Go, Go Joseph" and "Any Dream Will Do," and many more!

Suskind concludes, "We are proud to provide a fun and safe atmosphere, as we strive to foster creativity, exercise imagination, and explore unique ways to use individual talents to shine in the spotlight."

Eagle Theatre Conservatory's Summer Camp runs July 8th, 2019 - August 7th, 2019, Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m - 2:00 p.m.

Performances for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will take place on August 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th.

Registration will remain open until July 7th, 2019

Payment plans and Sibling Discounts are available.

Visit eagletheatre.org for more information.





