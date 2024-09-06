EDDIE IZZARD – THE REMIX is Coming to New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Eddie Izzard –The Remix is a chance for the comedian, inspired by her ever-loyal audiences, to remix and re-imagine some of her own favorite, personal comedy highlights. Actor, comedian, and multi-marathon runner Eddie Izzard’s boundary-pushing career spans 35 years of record-breaking comedy tours and critically acclaimed film, TV, and theatre performances. She brings the show to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Friday, October 11 at 8:00PM. This show promises to be a beautiful, hilarious journey spanning a 35-year career talking thought provoking nonsense. Tickets are $39.50, $49.50, $59.50, $69.50 and $89.50 (plus applicable fees) and will be available at www.ticketmaster.com starting on Friday, August 16 at 10:00AM.

“In the first 35 years of my standup career I came up with many weird and crazy comedy stories. The ones I like the best will be in my 2024 live Remix Tour,” said Izzard.

Eddie’s years of sell-out comedy shows stretch from “The Ambassadors” in 1993 to “Wunderbar” in 2019. Izzard made her West End stage debut in 1993 in her show Live at the Ambassadors, in which she received an Olivier Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement. Live at the Ambassadors was followed by a succession of critically acclaimed shows: Unrepeatable, Definite Article, Glorious, Dress to Kill, Circle, Sexie, Stripped, Force Majeure and Wunderbar. Force Majeure became the most extensive comedy tour ever, playing in over 45 countries and in all 50 US states. She now tours her shows in four languages (English, French, German and Spanish).

This show may contain strong and imaginative language.

Comments