EARTHQUAKE FATHER'S DAY COMEDY Returns To NJPAC This June

Comedian Earthquake returns to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) for his annual Father’s Day comedy show on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. This year’s lineup features stand-up performances from DeRay Davis, Chico Bean, and B. Simone.

Known for his appearances on Comic View, Def Comedy Jam, and Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Jam, Earthquake has built a long-running career with specials including About Got Damn Time, From the Outhouse to the Whitehouse, These Ain’t Jokes, and Chappelle’s Home Team: Earthquake – Legendary.

DeRay Davis is recognized for his Netflix special How to Act Black and roles in Hip Hop Squares, Snowfall, All Eyez on Me, and the Barbershop films. Chico Bean, known for Wild N’ Out, Guy Court, and The Freestyle Funny Comedy Show, co-hosts the NAACP Image Award–winning podcast The 85 South Show. B. Simone has performed on tours including Ladies Night Out and the Lit AF Tour with Martin Lawrence, and currently hosts the podcast Let’s Try This Again.

Tickets for the Father’s Day show are on sale now at NJPAC.org, by phone at 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or at the NJPAC Box Office.

