Dweezil Zappa to Bring THE ROX (POSTOPH)Y Tour To The Newton Theatre

Renowned guitarist Dweezil Zappa has extended his successful Rox(Postroph)y Tour, adding new concert dates in 2025. Zappa is now set to perform at The Newton Theatre in Newton, N.J. on April 19, 2025.

The tour extends the 50th Anniversary celebration of two of his father Frank Zappa's landmark albums, “Roxy & Elsewhere” and “Apostrophe." Dweezil Zappa has curated a setlist highlighting fan-favorite tracks from each record; replete with unique hybrid arrangements.

Dweezil Zappa, who is known for his masterful performances and deep connection to his father's music, returns for the first time since 2020; whipping fan-favorite songs to creamy peaks and guiding fans through the thrilling and sophisticated world of his father's music with his ‘rocking teen-age combo.' With over two hours of music spanning Frank Zappa's illustrious career, including a surprise performance from Dweezil Zappa with an historic instrument in hand; each show promises to be an unforgettable experience.

"It's been a long time since I've been on stage playing the music I love. I'm inspired to try new things and looking forward to playing with the best musicians I know,” Dweezil Zappa said. "I'll be bringing a hot setlist of Frank Zappa classics and personal favorites to all of the fans. If you have never heard my father's music, this might be the tour to start your obsession. Because we've added more shows, I now have the opportunity to perform a world premiere of a rare song my dad wrote during the Grand Wazoo era. It has never been heard by any audience.”

This truly is the "Return of the Son of..." and Dweezil Zappa and his band are uniquely qualified to bring his father's music to life..

