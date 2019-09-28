Daughtry Comes to UCPAC

Union County Performing Arts Center presents Daughtry at the Main Stage on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Daughtry has become one of the most visible and consistent Rock & Roll torchbearers of the 21st Century. They have released five albums, all of which reached the Billboard Top Ten and have combined sales of over 8 million copies in the U.S.

Daughtry's self-titled debut was the best-selling album of 2007 and contained four Top Twenty hit singles, including the Grammy-nominated smash "It's Not Over." Leave This Town also reached number one in 2009, while 2011's Break the Spell was certified gold.

As the band continues work on its fifth album, they look to contemporaries like Maroon 5 and Train as examples of acts able to maintain their relevance while Rock & Roll faces an uphill struggle in the mass media. "Those guys are inspirational, showing that you can come back and have a strong presence, even if what you're known for doing is having a hard time," Chris Daughtry says. Ten years after launching with a massive splash, Daughtry claims that he and the band have grown the most on stage, and that it's altered his whole sense of his work. "When we first came out, I'd only known what I'd seen," he says. "I didn't know how to be vulnerable, with no pretense. Now it's walk onstage and, especially in our acoustic shows, just be flat-out honest and open. It's really helped me realize that's actually what fans want -- they want 100 percent honesty and feeling like they got to know you better."

For VIP ticket upgrades, please visit: www.daughtryofficial.com/events/446322

The Union County Performing Arts Center's Main Stage is located at 1601 Irving Street, Rahway, NJ.

Tickets, starting at $49.00, can be purchased at www.ucpac.org/events, in person at the Box Office, or by calling 732.499.8226. The Box Office can be reached via email at boxoffice@ucpac.org.





