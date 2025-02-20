Darlene Love, Linda Eder and More Announced for Axelrod PAC Summer Concert Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Warmer days are ahead, and with them the Axelrod Summer Concert Series! This year’s lineup brings an electrifying variety of iconic voices, legendary music, and more.

Get full details here:

Saturday, June 14

Darlene Love's appearance in the Oscar-winning 2013 documentary 20 Feet from Stardom helped launch an extraordinary new phase in her five-decade career with artists like the Crystals, the Ronettes, and more. Now a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Love and her nine-piece backing band show audiences all that she can do with energetic performances of songs from throughout her career.

Trouble Man: A Tribute to Marvin Gaye

Thursday, June 19

Experience a legendary tribute to the Prince of Soul, Marvin Gaye, starring the sensational L. Young alongside Crystal Starr.

Thursday, June 26

One of the world’s most beloved voices, Eder’s diverse repertoire spans Broadway, standards, pop, country, and jazz. From her award-winning turn in Jekyll & Hyde to 14 solo albums, she shines brightest live on stage. VIP meet and greet tickets available.

Three American Troubadours

Thursday, July 10

Celebrating the music of James Taylor, Carly Simon, and Carole King with unique arrangements, fan favorites, and engaging storytelling performed by Lisa Sherman, Alice Leon, and James Gedeon.

So Good: Neil Diamond

Sunday, July 13

Broadway, television and film star Robert Neary delivers the ultimate Neil Diamond experience with 24 legendary hits, immersive storytelling, and a Broadway-caliber finale.

The Weeklings Horns & Strings

Thursday, July 17

The Weeklings present a BeatlesBash like no other! This audience favorite brings the Fab Four’s greatest hits to life with a stunning 10-piece Horns & Strings Orchestra, delivering a show packed with classic Beatles magic and a sprinkling of The Weeklings' fan-favorite original songs.

Docksiders – America’s Favorite Yacht Rock Band

Thursday, July 31

Step aboard and cruise back to a time when neon bikinis, popped collars, and sockless boat shoes ruled. The Docksiders deliver the smooth sounds of Yacht Rock with pitch-perfect renditions of Hall & Oates, Olivia Newton-John, Christopher Cross, Air Supply, and more.

Doo Wop Project

Thursday, August 14

The Doo Wop Project returns to Axelrod to breathe new life into timeless melodies by combining the sounds of today's artists such as Amy Winehouse, Maroon 5, Garth Brooks, Jason Mraz, and Adele with a doo wop twist.

Magical Mystery Doors

Wednesday, August 20

The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and The Doors: three legendary bands, one mind-blowing journey through rock history!

Portrait of Aretha Franklin

Thursday, August 21

Aretha Franklin taught us how to "Think" and demand "Respect..." all while ridin' on the "Freeway of Love!" CeCe Teneal honors the legacy of the Queen of Soul with personalized interpretations of both popular and lesser-known songs from this 18-Grammy-Award-winning icon’s 50-year career.

Tonight’s the Night: Celebrating the Music & Legacy of Rod Stewart

Friday, September 26

Rod Stewart’s biggest hits come alive in this powerhouse tribute featuring some of Stewart’s closest collaborators (drummer Carmine Appice and saxophonist Katja Rieckermann) with Rob Caudill, a dead-on Rod Stewart impersonator with the look, the voice, and the moves.

Tickets are available at www.axelrodartscenter.com or by calling 732-531-9106 ext. 14. The Axelrod Performing Arts Center is located at 100 Grant Ave., Deal Park, just five minutes from downtown Asbury Park, with plenty of free parking.

