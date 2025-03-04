Dance Cook Comes to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will host the iconic comedian Dane Cook in Newark on Sunday, March 30th, at 7:30 p.m. Dane Cook is a transformative figure in the world of comedy, leaving an indelible mark since he first stepped onto the stand-up stage.

With a unique blend of outrageously funny, quotable jokes and a dynamic, high-energy performance style, he has captivated audiences everywhere. His substantial social media following is a testament to the connection he builds with fans.



Cook’s unforgettable specials such as *Vicious Circle*, *Isolated Incident*, *Harmful if Swallowed*, *Retaliation*, *Tourgasm*, *Rough Around the Edges: Live from Madison Square Garden*, and the recent 2022 release *Above It All* showcase his comedic genius and creative storytelling. Audiences can expect a night filled with laughter as he shares brand new material, engaging anecdotes, and his trademark exuberance that keeps fans roaring with delight. Prepare for an unforgettable evening of comedy that only Dane Cook can deliver!