Dan Levinson & Molly Ryan Host Fall Harvest Jam

It's A Fall Harvest Jam with clarinetist Dan Levinson and vocalist Molly Ryan, joined by an all-star band in concert for one night only on Wednesday, October 2 at 7:30 pm at the College of Saint Elizabeth in Morristown. Appearing with the popular artists will be the critically-acclaimed Mike Davis, world-renowned Rossano Sportiello on piano, the talented Rob Edwards on trombone, young trad jazz favorite Rob Adkins on bass and master timekeeper Kevin Dorn on drums.

Dan Levinson has become one of the most prolific musicians in jazz today, appearing or recording with a who's who of top artists including Dick Hyman, Mel Torme, Wynton Marsalis, Vince Giordano, and Randy Reinhart. In 2017, Dan was honored with the Hot House Jazz Magazine Fans Decision Award as Best Clarinetist and he has appeared on more than 150 CDs. He can also be heard on soundtracks to the films "The Cat's Meow," "Ghost World," "The Loss of a Teardrop Diamond," and "The Aviator" as well as on the Grammy-winning HBO television series "Boardwalk Empire."

Since moving to New York from California, vocalist Molly Ryan has become one of the most sought-after singers on the New York jazz scene. Music writer Will Friedwald proclaimed her "a critic's favorite" and she can be heard with Vince Giordano's Nighthawks, Gordon Au's Grand Street Stompers, and James Langton's New York All-Star Band, among others.

"Molly and I are fortunate to be joined by some great musicians who are at their best improvising on hot, swinging jazz," said leader Dan Levinson. "Our audience can expect to hear some classic jazz standards as well as some lesser-known gems from the early songbook, many evincing a fall theme. This band is as hot as it gets."

The concert is sponsored in part by Hullarious Productions, Hot House Jazz Magazine, NJ Arts, NJ Jazz List, the New Jersey Jazz Society, and the College of Saint Elizabeth. Students from the College are invited to attend at no charge, pending the availability of seats.

Tickets for A Fall Harvest Jam with Dan Levinson & Molly Ryan presented by LKS Entertainment Inc. are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets may be purchased online at lksarts.org or by phone at (800) 838-3006. The College of Saint Elizabeth is located at 2 Convent Road just off of Madison Avenue in Morristown, NJ, and Dolan Hall at the Annunciation Center offers free parking and full accessibility. Box office hours for phone sales are open 24/7 and the theatre opens two hours before the 7:30 concert.





