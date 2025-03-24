DEATHTRAP Begins In April At MCCC's Kelsey Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A washed-up Broadway playwright has a plan to revive his career: a plan that involves theft, betrayal, and murder-along with loads of laughs-in the dark comedy-thriller "Deathtrap," presented by Maurer Productions OnStage at the Kelsey Theatre, April 4-13, on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus.

"Deathtrap" is the story of world-famous playwright Sidney Bruhl, who is suffering from a chronic case of writer's block. But inspiration strikes when one of his former students shows him what might be the next Broadway hit, motivating Sidney and his wife to concoct a deadly plan to make the manuscript their own. Throw in an eccentric psychic and stuffy lawyer, and "Deathtrap" begins to soar with an abundance of shocking twists, surprises, thrills and laughs.

Written by Ira Levin in 1978, "Deathtrap" holds the record for the longest-running comedy-thriller on Broadway and was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Play. It was adapted into a film starring Michael Caine, Christopher Reeve and Dyan Cannon in 1982.

The cast features Ed Forsthoffer of Hamilton, N.J., as Sidney Bruhl; Danny Gleason of Yardley, Pa., as Clifford Anderson; Hester Young of Lawrence, N.J., as Myra Bruhl; Christina Parke of Hamilton as Helga ten Dorp; and Barry Leonard of Monroe, N.J., as Porter Milgrim.

"Deathtrap" is produced and directed by John M. Maurer and co-produced by Diana Gilman Maurer of Ewing, N.J. Other members of the Production Team are Stage Manager Melissa Gaynor of Wrightstown, N.J.; Costumer Anthony Wurtz of Levittown, Pa.; Master Carpenter Jeff Cantor of Ewing; Lighting Designer Judi Parish of Ewing; and Sound Engineer Daniel Adamy of Ewing.

Dates and showtimes for "Deathtrap" are Friday, April 4, and Saturday, April 5, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 12, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, April 6 and April 13, at 2 p.m. at the Kelsey Theatre on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road. Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for children and students, and may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon, at (609) 570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the Theatre. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.

Comments