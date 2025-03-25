Crossroads Theatre Reveals New Play Lineup for GENESIS FESTIVAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tony Award Winning Crossroads Theatre Company will celebrate 35 years of black stories with a lineup of new plays from a multigenerational cohort of new and established writers. Since 1990, The Genesis Festival of New Plays has been a sanctuary for some of the world's most celebrated and decorated playwrights including George C. Wolfe, Ntozake Shange, Anna Deaveare Smith, Richard Wesley, Ruby Dee and Samm Art-Williams. This year's line up includes the following:

PEARLS

Written by Silma Sierra Berrada

Winner of The Crossroads Genesis Prize for Playwriting Excellence

Directed by Axel Avin Jr.

Caught in a cycle of eviction, Pearl does whatever it takes to put a roof over her children's heads. But Swan, the landlord, needs to collect rent to provide for her own family.

April 2, 2025 @7pm

GET TICKETS

in shame OR in pride: a biomythography

Written by Jamie Goodwin

Directed by Ezra Ezzard

We are confronted once again with the very question of our survival. Jamie has decided to tell you a story. No, a love letter. The story of their grandmothers. Grandmothers who survived.

April 3, 2025 @7pm

GET TICKETS

The Carelessness of Love

Written by Michael Dinwiddie

Directed by Adrienne Williams

Angelina Grimké has laid plans to leave her overbearing father and escape to a new life with her lover Mary Burrill. Anna Julia, a close family friend, complicates the story by introducing a young man who she hopes will alter Angelina's desires.

As love unravels the threads of the most carefully plotted deceptions, no one can live happily ever after once the truth is laid bare.

April 4, 2025 @7pm

GET TICKETS

hop tha A

Written by James Anthony Tyler

Directed by Shaun

New York, 2013. During his late-night commute on the A train, Harlem native Tyrone tries to impress Niesha, his coworker at a nightclub, who just wants to read her book and pass the ride in silence. But as they travel uptown, the two forge an unlikely connection that extends beyond the confines of the subway car.

April 7, 2025 @7pm

