Crossroads Celebrates Black History Month With George C. Wolfe's THE COLORED MUSEUM

Streaming February 2 – 28, 2021.

Jan. 29, 2021  

Crossroads Celebrates Black History Month With George C. Wolfe's THE COLORED MUSEUM

An encore production of the famed play The Colored Museum is being streamed as part of Crossroads Theatre Company's commemorative programming celebrating Black History Month February 2 - 28, 2021. The play, written by Crossroads' alumni and famed Broadway director George C. Wolfe premiered at the theatre in 1986. It was first directed by Crossroads Co-Founder L. Kenneth Richardson.

The Colored Museum is a play that features 11 insightful, edgy and comedic "exhibits" of African-American history, experience and culture; themes that are as relevant today as when they were originally written and performed. The play was considered groundbreaking comedy that painted an in your face picture of what it's like to be Black in America. When the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) offered Crossroads the opportunity to choose one of its productions to record for WNET's Great Performances series, it selected The Colored Museum.

"For more than four decades, Crossroads Theatre Company has been the place where stories are told, unapologetically and unfettered, said Anthony Carter, President of Crossroads Board of Trustees. "The encore performance of this very important play celebrates our history as a theatre and perfectly aligns with the theme of our season today, Stages of Change," Carter added.

George C. Wolfe is an award-wining playwright and director who is a leader in American theatre, as well as on screen. His most recent work as a director was on August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom featuring Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman.

Race, culture, history and identity have unabashedly showed up in Wolfe's writings and those themes are very relevant to today. "Thirty-five years later, this brilliant, razor-sharp satire has earned itself an unshakeable place in the canon of Great American Theater, and is still being produced across America and throughout the world," said Ricardo Khan, Crossroads Co-Founder.

The Colored Museum is being streamed via the Home With Crossroads virtual platform accessible from the Crossroads website www.crossroadstheatrecompany.org. All programs have been available free of charge. The program is sponsored by Zendesk, Inc., a Silicon Valley company known for its innovative customer relationship management software platforms.


