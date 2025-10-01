Corey Feldman and Kerri Green Come To NJPAC For 40th Anniversary of THE GOONIES

The Goonies are back on the big screen! Join in at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 20, 2026 at 7:30 p.m., for a special 40th anniversary celebration of the beloved 1985 classic, The Goonies.



Relive the adventure, the nostalgia, and all the unforgettable lines that have kept generations of fans shouting, “Goonies Never Say Die!” Following the screening, stars Corey Feldman (Mouth) and Kerri Green (Andy) will take the stage to share behind-the-scenes stories, hilarious personal anecdotes, and answer audience questions in a lively conversation that brings the magic of the film full circle.



Fans of all ages are invited to come together for this once-in-a-lifetime evening honoring one of cinema's most iconic adventures.



Limited VIP tickets are available, including a meet & greet and photo opportunity with Corey and Kerri—an experience no true Goonie will want to miss.



Don't miss your chance to celebrate 40 years of treasure maps, truffle shuffles, and friendship at its finest