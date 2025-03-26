Complete Cast and Creative Team Set for THE SHARK IS BROKEN at George Street Playhouse

Previews begin on April 29, 2025.
George Street Playhouse has revealed the complete cast and creative team for The Shark is Broken, written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon (Spy). Directed by Peter Flynn (Fiddler on the Roof), The Shark is Broken will begin previews on Tuesday April 29, 2025, with an opening night set for Saturday May 3 for a limited run through Sunday May 18, 2025.
The cast of The Shark is Broken will include Jason Babinsky (Network) as Roy Scheider, Jeffrey M. Bender (A Time to Kill) as Robert Shaw, and Max Wolkowitz (The Sabbath Girl: The Musical) as Richard Dreyfuss.
The Shark is Broken will feature scenic design by Anne Mundell (The Humans), costume design by Siena Zoë Allen (Maybe Tomorrow), lighting design by Alan Edwards (Harry Clark), sound design by Joanna Lynne Staub (Mother of the Maid), and projection design by Adam J. Thompson (The Turn of the Screw). Christina M. Woolard will serve as the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by McCorkle Casting.
The Olivier Award-nominated The Shark Is Broken brings the legendary actors of Jaws—Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider, and Richard Dreyfuss—face-to-face with their most absurd challenges during the filming of this iconic blockbuster. With a broken shark and tempers running high, this laugh-out-loud comedy dives into the hilarious behind-the-scenes drama of a movie shoot that goes anything but smoothly.
The Shark Is Broken reveals the absurdities and frustrations of filmmaking, through Hollywood’s most legendary (and most dysfunctional) set, where the shark isn’t the only thing that’s broken.
The performance schedule for The Shark is Broken is as follows: Wednesday – Saturday at 7:30pm, Saturday – Sunday at 2pm. Exceptions: there will be a 7:30pm performance on Tuesday April 29. Performances on Thursdays May 8 and May 15 will beg at 2pm and 7:30pm.
