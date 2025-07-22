Comedian Tacarra Williams to Headline NJPAC in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tacarra Williams will bring her bold, no-holds-barred comedy to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. The rising stand-up sensation will headline the Victoria Theater’s Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch Stage with a performance that’s equal parts uproarious and empowering.

A commanding presence with razor-sharp wit, Williams has become known for her unflinching honesty and infectious warmth onstage. From navigating motherhood and life after 40 to reflecting on modern womanhood, her stories are both wildly funny and deeply relatable.

A native New Yorker and fan favorite at venues like Carolines on Broadway, The Apollo Theater, and The Laugh Factory, Williams also charmed audiences as the host of Totally Funny Kids on The CW.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 25 at 10:00 a.m. Available at NJPAC.org, by phone at 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or in person at the NJPAC Box Office, One Center Street, Newark, NJ 07102.