Comedian Maria Bamford to Perform at NJPAC in May

Maria Bamford is a favorite among comedians, with Stephen Colbert calling her his “favorite comedian on earth” and Judd Apatow deeming her “the funniest woman in the world.” Known for tackling topics like mental health, family, and relationships with humor, she showcases her talent at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 8 PM.



Maria is acclaimed for her personal and experimental comedy. She's the star of the Netflix series Lady Dynamite, which follows a comedian after a nervous breakdown, and has released three unique hour-long stand-up specials: Weakness is the Brand, Old Baby, and Maria Bamford: the extraordinary, unique, special!*She was also the first woman to have two half-hour specials on Comedy Central Presents and has appeared in *The Comedians of Comedy* series alongside Patton Oswalt and Zach Galifianakis. Additionally, she created The Maria Bamford Show, where she plays all the characters.



As a voiceover artist, Maria has contributed to shows like *Big Mouth, BoJack Horseman, Adventure Time, and Bob’s Burgers. She won the American Comedy Award for Best Club Comic in 2014 and has appeared on late-night shows like CONAN*and *The Late Show with Stephen Colbert*.

