Comedian Janeane Garofalo Comes to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Janeane Garofalo on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.



Comedian, actress and activist Janeane Garofalo burst onto the comedy scene in 1992, quickly establishing herself as the outspoken voice of Generation X. She brought her dry, deadpan humor to memorable roles in film ("Reality Bites," "The Truth About Cats and Dogs," "Wet Hot American Summer," "Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion") and TV ("The Ben Stiller Show," "The Larry Sanders Show," "Saturday Night Live.") A lightning rod for controversy, Janeane's unflinching stand-up inspires laughter with audiences on the left, right and in between.



Tickets to see Janeane Garofalo are On-Sale Friday, Friday, February 21st at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.







