Classic American Tales to Present A Lecture On American Theater: After The Civil War To 1930

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Classic American Tales' artistic director, Gayle Stahlhuth, is presenting a free lecture as part of Cape May MAC's "Lunch and Learn" series on Wednesday, May 21 from noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Cape May Lutheran Church, 509 Pittsburg Avenue, in Cape May, NJ.

Beginning with Our American Cousin in 1865, the musicals of Harrigan and Hart, and on to The Provincetown Players, Why Marry? the first Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1918, and the rise of Eugene O'Neill, George S. Kaufman, Rachael Crothers, and Jerome Kern, Stahlhuth intends to touch on various highlights during an incredible blossoming of the American Stage.

Gayle Stahlhuth, who founded the nonprofit CAT in the spring of 2023, was the producing artistic director of the Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company for 23 years and was associated with the company for 40 years. Aside from her producing, acting, directing, and playwriting careers, she has lectured on various eras of American theater history at schools, museums, libraries, and as part of Road Scholar and Chautauqua programs throughout the country, usually in conjunction with her performing one of her one-person shows on another night. The National League of Professional Women honored Stahlhuth in 2016 for her work as a theater professional and she is listed in the newest edition of The Cambridge Guide to Amercian Theatre (2008).

Photo credit: Katrina Ferguson

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Play - Live Standings A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 14% Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 8% Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6% Vote Now!