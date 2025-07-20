Classic American Tales Brings Solo Shows, Workshop, and Lecture to Cape May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From July 24 through August 5, the nonprofit Classic American Tales (CAT) will present four different events in two different Cape May locations: The historic Dormer House B&B and The Cape May Public Library.

On Thursday, July 24 at 4:00 p.m., at the historic Dormer House, CAT is thrilled to present Inside the Box, from Her Perspective, written by Lori Strelecki and performed by Patricia Durante, which brings to life three women who were at Ford’s Theater on the night Lincoln was killed. Laura Keene, who produced, directed and performed in the production on April 14,1865 of Our American Cousin, sets the scene. Mary Todd Lincoln, then shares her perspective on the death of her husband. Clara Harris, a guest in the theater box, relates her account of the tragedy.

Patricia Durante studied at the American Music and Dramatic Academy, HB Studios, and Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London. In 2015, she was the winner of The NJ Footlight Award for "Best Actress in a Musical" for her portrayal of Patsy Cline in the Women's Theater Company's (Parsippany, NJ) production of Always Patsy Cline. Lori Strelecki is an historian, president of the Pike County Historical Society, and managing director of The Columns Museum in Milford PA. She has written several historical plays that have been performed at historical societies, theaters, and museums in NY, NJ, and PA.

On Tuesday, July 29 at 4:00 p.m., CAT’s artistic director, Gayle Stahlhuth presents a free Playwriting Workshop at the Cape May Public Library, 720 Franklin Street, for ages 17 on up, with or without experience. Gayle’s plays and musicals have been produced in Manhattan and elsewhere, and she received commissions from The Smithsonian and other prestigious institutions. She taught playwriting in schools throughout the country through grants from states’ arts councils, was a popular workshop leader at the now-disbanded North Wildwood Beach Writers' Conference and created an annual two-day playwriting get-away at The Henry Sawyer Inn in Cape May, which is now a private home.

It’s back to the The Dormer House on Thursday, July 31 at 4:00 p.m. with Chip Rome presenting Mark Twain’s Extracts from Adam’s Diary, a humorous account of what it was like for the first man (and woman!) on earth trying to navigate life without a “how-to” manual. Chip has been a theatre educator and director for 40 years, and worked in the DC, Boston, NYC, London and LA areas. He has toured with students to perform Off-Broadway and at Scotland's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Playwright Ken Ludwig selected him to direct the premiere of his play

Midsummer/Jersey and his book Real-World Theatre Education is used in numerous university Theatre Education programs.

It’s back to the Cape May Public Library on Tuesday, August 5 at 4:00 p.m. when Gayle delivers a free, entertaining lecture on Women of the American Theater 1910-1930. Maurine Dallas Watkins’ (1896-1969) Chicago was a hit on Broadway in 1926 before it was turned into a musical. Susan Glaspell (1876-1948) co-founded The Provincetown Players. Mary P. Burrill’s play dealt with the treatment of Black soldiers in World War I. Zona Gale’s (1874-1938) Broadway play premiered at Sing Sing Prison. ​This and more in 20 years!

“Tales at The Dormer House” continue through October 16 every Thursday at 4:00 p.m., where guests are treated to lemonade and tasty treats while listening to stories by American authors. This B&B is located at 800 Columbia Avenue in Cape May, and performances are on the porch, weather permitting. Otherwise, they will be inside. Cost is only $12.00, cash at the door, and guests at The Dormer House and children ages 12 and under are free.

Coming up later are works by Bret Harte, Louisa May Alcott, Mary Wilkins Freeman, H. L. Menken, Zona Gale, Langston Hughes, and James Thurber. Reservations are made through CAT by calling 609-884-5898 or emailing ClassicAmericanTales@aol.com.

CAT is a nonprofit theater with the mission to “Tell America’s stories one tale at a time.” To learn about the full season of events which include performances at End of the Road Theater, visit https://www.ClassicAmericanTales.org.