Chris Thile To Perform At McCarter Theatre October 18

Mandolinist and composer Chris Thile will appear at McCarter Theatre Center on Saturday, October 18 at 7:30 p.m., performing a solo concert that reflects his wide-ranging musicianship and cross-genre approach to the instrument.

Thile, a Grammy Award winner and MacArthur Fellow, is known for his work with Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek, as well as collaborations with artists such as Yo-Yo Ma, Fiona Apple, and Brad Mehldau. His program at McCarter will include selections from his solo recordings of Bach’s Sonatas and Partitas—including material from Volume II, due for release in November—alongside original compositions and other works that highlight his blend of classical and American roots traditions.

Thile has been recognized by The Guardian as “that rare being: an all-round musician” and by NPR as a “genre-defying musical genius.” From 2016 to 2020, he hosted the public radio program Live from Here with Chris Thile, succeeding A Prairie Home Companion.

Tickets are available through McCarter Theatre Center at 91 University Place, Princeton, NJ, by calling (609) 258-2787 or visiting mccarter.org.