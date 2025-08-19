Chevy Chase Will Host Screening of CHRISTMAS VACATION at NJPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will kick off the holiday season with a night of comedy and nostalgia when Chevy Chase hosts a special screening of NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. in Prudential Hall.

Following the film, Chase—best known as Clark Griswold—will be joined on stage by his wife Jayni Chase for an exclusive live conversation. Together they will share behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the holiday classic and anecdotes from Chase’s celebrated career, which includes Saturday Night Live and films such as Caddyshack and Fletch.

Fans will also enjoy a special audience Q&A, with VIP ticket holders receiving access to a post-show photo opportunity with Chase.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 22, at 10:00 a.m. and can be reserved at NJPAC.org, by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or in person at the NJPAC Box Office (1 Center Street, Newark, NJ).