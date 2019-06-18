Champions Of Magic And Comedy Legends Come To MPAC In July

Champions of Magic, featuring five world-class illusionists, comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center for two performances on Wednesday, July 17 at 2 pm and 7 pm. Tickets for this family-friendly show are $19-$49.



With more than 30 million online views between them, this cast of top magicians includes international award-winners presenting incredible mind reading, stunning close-up magic and daring large-scale illusions. Their skills have been seen on screen around the world with appearances on The CW's Penn & Teller: Fool Us, NBC's Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon, The Today Show and Access Hollywood Live.



The Champions of Magic team performs incredible illusions with supercars, an impossible escape from Houdini's water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. The show features spectacular magic that can't be seen anywhere else.



Champions Of Magic has been seen by tens of thousands around the world now's your chance to see why fans return to see one of the world's biggest touring illusion shows time and time again.





