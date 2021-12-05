Centenary Stage Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Livestream This Sunday

Centenary Stage Company is offering a live stream of their production of A Christmas Carol for the Sunday, December 5 performance at 2:00 pm. Links for the live stream are $10.00 and can be purchased at centenarystageco.org or by calling the box office at (908) 979-0900. The December 5 performance will also feature a talk-back with the playwright, Stephen Temperley, afterwards. This production of A Christmas Carol will continue through December 12 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Tickets range from $25.00 - 29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children 12 and younger. For more information, go to centenarystageco.org or call Centenary Stage Company's box office at (908) 979-0900.

Best known for one of the most produced plays in the US, Souvenir, Stephen Temperley's extensive resume includes work both on and off the stage in the US and UK. Souvenir was produced on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre and directed by Tony Award winner Vivian Matalon. Additional works of Temperley's include, Money/Mercy (Chelsea Theatre Center), That Kind of Woman (Dodger Productions), In the Country of the Free (the Mint Theatre), The Pilgrim Papers (Berkshire Theatre Festival), Songbook, Dance with Me, and A Christmas Carol which all debuted at Centenary Stage. As an actor, Temperley has worked extensively in regional theatres in the US as well as UK's West End, on TV and in repertory. On Broadway, Temperley was part of the original company of Crazy for You; and off-Broadway in the Todd Rundgren musical, Up Against It, at the Public. Most recently, Stephen Temperley completed a run of his one-man show Nine Day Wonder as part of Centenary Stage Company's 2021 Fringe Festival.

This adaptation of A Christmas Carol by Stephen Temperley was crafted specifically for Centenary Stage Company's Sitnik Theatre and features Musical Direction and Original Music by Kevin Lynch. Probably the most popular piece of fiction that Charles Dickens ever wrote, A Christmas Carol, was published in 1843. Charles Dickens, through the voice of Scrooge, continues to urge us to honor Christmas in our hearts and try to keep it all year round. This adaptation is not a musical, but rather a play with musical elements.

In-person performance dates and times for A Christmas Carol adapted by Stephen Temperley are Thursdays, December 2 and 9 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, December 3 and 10 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, December 4 and 11 at 8:00 pm; Sundays, December 5 and 12 at 2:00 pm; with special addition matinee performances at 2:00 pm on Wednesday December 1 and Saturday December 4. Tickets range from $25.00 - 29.50 with discounts available for seniors, students, children 12 and younger, and Thursday evening performances.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey.

