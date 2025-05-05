Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop To Present Spring Festival Of Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop is set to present their annual Spring Festival of Shows May 23 through June 1 in the Little Theatre of the Seay Building on the campus of Centenary University at 400 Jefferson Street. This year's Spring Festival of Shows features Charlotte's Web: The Musical and the musical comedy A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine.

Tickets for the YPW Spring Festival of Shows are $12.50 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12. For more information or to purchase tickets call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 – 0900 or visit Centenary Stage Company on-line at centenarystageco.org

Charlotte's Web: The Musical adapted by Joseph Robinette from the beloved children's book by E.B. White features music and lyrics by Charles Strouse. Charlotte's Web is a heartwarming musical about the unlikely friendship between a spirited pig named Wilber and a wise, compassionate spider named Charlotte. When Wilbur's life is in danger, Charlotte hatches a clever plan to save him, spinning words into her web that capture the admiration of all.

Filled with memorable songs, endearing characters and timeless lessons about friendship, loyalty, and the magic of everyday miracles. Specific performance dates and times for Charlotte's Web: The Musical are; Friday, May 23 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, May 24 at 2:00 PM; Sunday, May 25 at 7:00 PM; Saturday, May 31 at 8:00 PM; and Sunday, June 1 at 2:00 PM.

A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine is a musical comedy double feature that celebrates the golden age of entertainment.

With a book and lyrics by Dick Vosburgh and music by Frank Lazarus, the first act is a sparkling musical revue set in the lobby of Hollywood's historic Grauman's Chinese Theatre, where ushers sing and dance their way through classic songs, hilarious movie trivia, and a tribute to the magic of the silver screen. The second act transports audiences to a wildly comic adventure inspired by the Marx Brothers, filled with zany characters, witty dialogue, and madcap antics.

Specific performance dates and times for A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine are; Saturday, May 24 at 8:00 PM; Sunday, May 25 at 2:00 PM; Friday, May 30 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, May 31 at 2:00 PM; and Sunday, June 1 at 7:00 PM.

