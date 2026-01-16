Centenary Stage Company’s Young Audience Series to Present MISS NELSON IS MISSING

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Centenary Stage Company’s Young Audience Series will present Miss Nelson Is Missing February 12–15. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre of the Centenary University campus located at 400 Jefferson St., Hackettstown, NJ, with one performance on Sunday, February 15 at 5:00 pm taking place in the Sitnik Theatre.

Miss Nelson Is Missing is based on the beloved books by Harry Allard, with Book, Music & Lyrics by Joan Cushing. Miss Nelson’s class is the worst behaved in the whole school. Spitballs fly across the room, paper airplanes sail every which way, and the uncontrollable children send gentle, long-suffering Miss Nelson over the edge. The students of Room 207 are in for a surprise when Miss Nelson goes missing and is replaced by Viola Swamp, a no-nonsense substitute who assigns piles of homework. The students learn lessons of appreciation and respect as they set out to find their beloved Miss Nelson … but will they ever get her back? This musical is appropriate for Grades K–4.

Tickets for Miss Nelson Is Missing are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12. Performances will take place Thursday, February 12 at 2:00 pm; Friday, February 13 at 11:00 am; Saturday, February 14 at 2:00 pm; and Sunday, February 15 at 5:00 pm.

Performances are located at the Little Theatre in the Seay Building of the Centenary University campus at 400 Jefferson St., Hackettstown, NJ, except for the Sunday, February 15 at 5:00 pm performance, which will be held in the Sitnik Theatre.