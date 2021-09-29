Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series presents Grace for President.

Based on the book by Kelly S. DiPucchio, with book, music, and lyrics by Joan Cushing, Grace for President is the story of Grace Campbell who discovers one day in class that there has never been a female president. Frustrated by the lack of female faces on a poster her third-grade teacher rolls out of all 44 US presidents; Grace decides she wants to be president and inspires a school election. Grace seems the likely winner until the most popular boy in school runs against her. Through the throes of campaigning and pep rallies, service projects and posters, Grace and her classmates discover what it takes to be the best candidate and find the fun and hilarity in the wonderful world of politics!

Performances will be Thursday, October 7 at 7:30 pm, Friday, October 8 at 8:00 pm, Saturday, October 9 at 11:00 am and 4:00 pm, and Sunday, October 10 at 2:00pm. All performances will take place in the Little Theatre at 400 Jefferson St, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Tickets for the Young Audience Series performances of Grace for President are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for students and children 12 and younger. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on-line at centenarystageco.org or by phone by calling the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series is part of the professional Centenary Stage Company's mission to serve the region's youth with dynamic performances and workshops throughout the year. The Young Audience Series offers stage adaptations of beloved classic children's literature and offers on and off-site productions for school groups and other youth groups. To book a Young Audience Series tour for your school or group go to centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

For more information or to reserve visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq.