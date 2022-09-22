Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Fringe Festival Will Continue With

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances are October 20 through 30.

Sep. 22, 2022  

Centenary Stage Company will continue their 2022 Fringe Festival with a Fat Knight production of My Witch, running October 20 through 30. Performances will take place in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets range from $22.50-$27.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979-0900.

My Witch tells the story of Margaret Hamilton, known for her role as the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz. This 85-minute, one-woman show pays homage to the actress behind the most widely recognized cackle. Margaret Hamilton was more than the Wicked Witch of the West, and this show tells the before, during, and after she performed that iconic role.

Tickets for My Witch range from $22.50-$27.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12. Performances will take place Thursdays, October 20 and 27 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, October 21 and 28 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, October 22 and 29 at 8:00 pm; and Sundays, October 23 and 30 at 2:00 pm. Performances will take place in the Kutz Theatre located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the Stage of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq

The 2022-23 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.


MY BIG GAY ITALIAN FUNERAL Set For Ocean Casino Resort November 12MY BIG GAY ITALIAN FUNERAL Set For Ocean Casino Resort November 12
September 21, 2022

It's another Big Gay Weekend in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday the 12th of November at 8PM at the Ocean Resort and Casino, when 'My Big Gay Italian Funeral' will set as the third of Anthony J. Wilkinson's Productions to play in Ovation Hall. 
Jersey City Theater Center Presents DA VINCI INVENTIONS By CordâmeJersey City Theater Center Presents DA VINCI INVENTIONS By Cordâme
September 21, 2022

Taking the stage at JCTC Studios, Cordâme will interpret the music of the Italian Renaissance in their distinct chamber music-meets-jazz style.  Cordâme is dynamic ensemble dedicated to the interpretation of the compositions of Jean Félix Mailloux. Created in Montreal in 2004, have released 8 albums in 18 years and is one of the most active groups in the Quebec music scene.  In 2019, Cordâme was commissioned by Orford Musique to create “Da Vinci inventions.”
On Sale At BergenPAC: Steven Adler Of Guns 'N Roses, The AC/DC Experience And Floyd Nation On Sale At BergenPAC: Steven Adler Of Guns 'N Roses, The AC/DC Experience And Floyd Nation
September 20, 2022

bergenPAC is adding three shows for rock fans, featuring a couple covers and an icon. First up is Dirty Deeds – The AC/DC Experience, on February 24. Then Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses hits the stage March 31. Following that, Floyd Nation arrives April 14.
Music Mountain Theatre Adds Special Events Including 5th Anniversary Celebration & More!Music Mountain Theatre Adds Special Events Including 5th Anniversary Celebration & More!
September 20, 2022

As the 2022 season of Main Stage performances, young audience series productions, and Theatre School session continues, Music Mountain Theatre is also offering additional special events to enjoy this fall!
Brandon J. Dirden Directs Wife Crystal Dickinson In WINE IN THE WILDERNESS At Two River TheaterBrandon J. Dirden Directs Wife Crystal Dickinson In WINE IN THE WILDERNESS At Two River Theater
September 20, 2022

Wine in the Wilderness, written by Drama Desk Award winner Alice Childress and directed by Obie Award winner Brandon J. Dirden (director of August Wilson's Radio Golf and King Hedley II) launches Two River Theater's 2022/2023 Season on October 15. 