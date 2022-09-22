Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Fringe Festival Will Continue With

Centenary Stage Company will continue their 2022 Fringe Festival with a Fat Knight production of My Witch, running October 20 through 30. Performances will take place in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets range from $22.50-$27.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979-0900.

My Witch tells the story of Margaret Hamilton, known for her role as the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz. This 85-minute, one-woman show pays homage to the actress behind the most widely recognized cackle. Margaret Hamilton was more than the Wicked Witch of the West, and this show tells the before, during, and after she performed that iconic role.

Tickets for My Witch range from $22.50-$27.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12. Performances will take place Thursdays, October 20 and 27 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, October 21 and 28 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, October 22 and 29 at 8:00 pm; and Sundays, October 23 and 30 at 2:00 pm. Performances will take place in the Kutz Theatre located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the Stage of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq

The 2022-23 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.