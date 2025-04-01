Centenary Stage Company To Host Open Call Auditions For 2025 Summer Season Musical Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Centenary Stage Company will be holding a non-union open call for its 2025 Summer Musical Theater productions: Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville and Nunsense 2: The Second Coming.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, April 26th from 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM and Sunday, April 27th from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM for general auditions with a Dance Call from 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM and Call backs from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM.

To schedule an appointment, call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. Walk-ins will be seen as time permits. Auditions will be in the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.

These productions will be Produced by Lea Antolini-Lid, with direction to be announced.

Actors should prepare the following:

Prepare 16–32 bars of a song in the style of the shows; selections from Escape to Margaritaville or Nunsense are welcome but not required.

An accompanist will be provided; please bring sheet music. No recorded music or singing cappella is permitted.

Bring a headshot and résumé.

Actors may be asked to learn a brief dance combination during the Dance Call; please dress accordingly.

Guitar skills (particularly for Tully and Rachel in Escape to Margaritaville) may be showcased.

Those auditioning on Sunday may also be asked to stay for a dance portion of the audition from 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM so all should be prepared to dance. If necessary, you may also be asked to read from sides which will be made available at the audition and online at centenarystageco.org.

Rehearsals for Escape to Margaritaville begin in early June with performances July 10th to July 20 and Nunsense 2 rehearsals beginning July with performances July 31st to August 10th. Shows perform Thursdays at 7pm, Friday and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. Additional scheduling information for both productions will be provided at auditions. For more information, go to centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville, a high-spirited musical comedy featuring beloved Jimmy Buffett classics such as “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” and “It’s Five O’clock Somewhere.” Follow a charismatic island bartender-singer and a driven scientist who discover that life can be more than just work or play—sometimes it’s the perfect blend of both. Music & Lyrics by Jimmy Buffet, Book by Greg Garcia & Mike O’Malley.

Nunsense 2: The Second Coming features the return The Little Sisters of Hoboken. This sequel finds the singing nuns dancing and crooning their way into audiences’ hearts, featuring a feisty Mother Superior, starry-eyed novices, and theatrical mischief galore. Music Book & Lyrics by Dan Goggin.

Audition Dates/Times:

Saturday, April 26: 1:00pm – 7:00pm

Sunday, April 27: 1:00pm – 4:00pm; Dance Call 3:30pm – 5:00pm; Callbacks 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Character Breakdown

JIMMY BUFFET’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE:

Tully (Male presenting, 25–40, Tenor, any ethnicity)

Rachel (Female presenting, 25–35, Mezzo-Soprano, any ethnicity)

Tammy (Female presenting, 30–40, Mezzo-Soprano, any ethnicity)

Brick (Male presenting, 30–40, Tenor, any ethnicity)

Marley (Female presenting, 40–49, Soprano, native islander)

JD (Male presenting, 60–79, Baritone, any ethnicity)

Jamal (Male presenting, 25–40, Tenor, native islander)

Chad (Male presenting, 30–45, any ethnicity)

Ensemble (All genders, ages, ethnicities, vocal parts)

NUNSENSE 2: THE SECOND COMING

Sister Mary Regina (Mother Superior) (Female, 60s, Range: B3–F5)

Sister Mary Hubert (Mistress of Novices) (Female, mid-50s, Range: G3–F5)

Sister Robert Anne (Female, mid-30s, Range: G3–D5)

Sister Mary Amnesia (Female, late 30s, Range: Db4–C6)

Sister Mary Leo (Female, early/mid-30s, Range: G#3–G5)

Sister Mary Michael (Female any age, Range:( G3–C6)

Auditions Requirements: Prepare 16–32 bars of a song in the style of the shows; selections from Escape to Margaritaville or Nunsense are welcome but not required.

How to secure audition slot. To sign up for an audition time please call the box office at 908-979-0900. Walk-ins will be seen only if time permits, so advance reservations are strongly encouraged. Please bring recent Headshot and resume.

Important People/People in the room: Producer: Lea Antolini-Lid; Artistic Director: Carl Wallnau

Other Important dates: Rehearsals for Escape to Margaritaville begin in early June with performances July 10th to July 20 and Nunsense 2 rehearsals beginning July with performances July 31st to August 10th. Shows perform Thursdays at 7pm, Friday and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. Additional scheduling information for both productions will be provided at auditions.

For more information, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances.

