Centenary Stage Company Announces Casting For BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Centenary Stage Company's 2019/2020 professional theatre series continues with its Annual Family Holiday Spectacular, Disney's Beauty and the Beast. The production runs from November 29 to December 15 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, NJ. Ticket prices range from $29.50 - $35.00 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students and children under 12. Tickets are available online at centenarystageco.org or by calling the box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

The grandiose ensemble of Disney's Beauty and the Beast is a culmination of Centenary Stage Company's robust programing, featuring Professional Guest Artists, Centenary University Students, students of the critically acclaimed Young Performers Workshop, and local area talent. Professional Guest Artists returning for this year's annual holiday production are Centenary Stage favorites Carolyn Popp (Ghost Train, The Cripple of Inishmaan - Jersey City) as the endearing Mrs. Potts and Osborn Focht (Annie, A Christmas Carol, Mary Poppins, Peter Pan - Hoboken) as Belle's loveable father, Maurice. Centenary University student Emily Bennet (Jesus Christ Superstar, Polkadots, Merry Wives of Windsor - Freehold) returns to the CSC stage as leading lady, Belle, Kevin Wehrhahn (Jesus Christ Superstar, Merry Wives of Windsor - Long Valley) as the ill-fated Beast and CJ Carter (Ghost Train - Somerset) as the boisterous Gaston. Additional characters include: Matthew Robert as Lumiere, Jonathan Drayton (Bayonne) as Cogsworth, Megan Schmiedhauser (Stanhope) as Babette, Myles Pereyra (Califon) as Chip, Julie Galorenzo (Little Falls) as Madame de le Grande Bouche, Jeremy Aston as LeFou, Ryan Washington (Hackettstown) as Monsier D'Arque, and Amanda Ackerman (Hackettstown), Serena Buchan (Hackettstown) and Emily Kurnides as the Silly Girls. Rounding out the 45-member-company as the ensemble includes: Jessica Defort (Washington), Riley Dominiak (LaGrange, IL), Lauren Doyle (Basking Ridge), Sydney Fucito (Hackettstown), Tatiana Garcia (Clifton), Casey Giblin, Parker Greenough (Washington), Sebastian Gutkin (Long Valley), Kayla Hartman (Long Valley), Carly Hatcher (Long Valley), Kira Herkenham (Hackettstown), Shannon Hunn (Montclair), Rachel Lee (Mount Olive), Calli-Ann Linares (Poconos, PA), Paige Marian, Megan Moran (Hackettstown), Tim Nagel (Allamuchy), Kevin O'Gorman (Green Township), Victoria Pulido (Hackettstown), Travis Remishifski (Roxbury), Lauren Santarelli (Hackettstown), Jack Scarsi (Mount Olive), Jibril Scott (Hackettstown), Matthew Sigler (Union Township), Maxinne Spann (Washington), Bryan Wood (Phillipsburg), David Atticus Yawger (Columbia), Jackson Yawger (Columbia), and Joelle Zazz (Rahway).

The production is directed by Centenary Stage Company favorite, Michael Blevins, with Kevin Lynch leading the seven-piece live professional orchestra, and perhaps one will notice the voice CSC's own award-winning Artistic Director, Carl Wallnau, as that of the narrator.

Step into the enchanted world of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, a Broadway modern classic and international sensation that has been produced in over 37 countries worldwide. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the delightful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Specific performance dates are times are Fridays November 29, December 6, 13 at 8:00 pm and Friday November 29 at 2:00 pm; Saturday's November 30 and December 7 at 8:00 pm; Saturday December 14 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm, Sunday's December 1, 8 and 15 at 2:00 pm; Wednesday, December 4 at 2:00 pm and Thursday, December 5 and 12 at 7:30 pm.

Ticket prices range from $29.50 - $35.00 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students and children under 12. Ticket prices on Friday evening performances are $30.00 for adults, $27.50 for seniors and $20.00 for students and children under 12. Ticket prices for Saturday evening performances are $35.00 for adults, $30.00 for seniors and $20.00 for students and children under 12. Ticket prices for Sunday afternoon performances are $35.00 for adults, $30.00 for seniors and $20.00 for students and children under 12. Ticket prices for the Wednesday afternoon performance are $29.50 for adults/seniors and $20.00 for children under 12. Tickets for Thursday evening performances are $30.00 for all seats with a Buy One/Get One Rush Ticket special when purchased in person at the CSC box office beginning at 5:30pm on the night of the performance. Tickets for the Friday afternoon preview performance are $25.00 for all seats with a special $20.00 Preview Rush ticket available to Hackettstown residents when purchased in person at the box office with proof of residency. Centenary Stage Company also offers a special buffet matinee performance on the Wednesday December 4 performance for groups of 25 or more. Tickets for the buffet matinee are $47.00 per person and reservations must be made in advance. Centenary Stage Company also offers $5.00 student rush tickets to any student from any school for every Friday performance throughout the run.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The Centenary Stage Company box office is also located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow us to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company's Family Holiday Spectacular production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast is sponsored in part by The House of the Good Shepherd, Heath Village Retirement Community, Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System and Home Instead Senior Care.





