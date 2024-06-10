Centenary Stage Company Announces Cast For Summer Of Musical Theatre Including GREASE And I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This summer, Centenary Stage Company presents their summer musical series featuring Grease and I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change. Performances for Grease will run July 11 – 21 and I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change will run August 1 - 11 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.

The cast of Grease will include Centenary University students, alumni, CSC veterans, and a few brand-new faces! The cast includes: Raymond Ocasio IV, Mackenzey Reilly, Nicole Boscarino, Megan Schmiedhauser, Stacie Michelle, Lauren Noack, Dan F. Sims, Ryan Griffin, Josh Crowley, Billy Mills, Cody Jackson, Griffin Gartlgruber, Deirdre Bryant, Erin Clark, Arianna Cacioppo, Najee Tariq, Jeremy Ashton, Maximus Klevence, Kyle Hendricks, Saquan Williams, Sophie Belkin, Cherise Graham, Sam Lewis, Hope Keil, and Pamela Welsch.

Directing this production of Grease is Michael Restaino. Michael is a multi-hyphenated creative with a diverse background in working on theatrical experiences world-wide. Currently serving as the Manager of Creative Production Integrity at RWS Global, Michael oversees all productions at sea, internationally. In addition to his role at RWS, Michael is the esteemed founder of Michael Anthony Theatrical, one of the leading cabaret companies in New York City. Michael’s leadership extends to The Actors Studio of New Jersey, an emerging professional theater company focused on becoming a hub for artistic expression and innovation. As an advocate for the arts, Michael actively works to mentor emerging talent by being dedicated to creating a safe and welcoming theatrical environment, prioritizing inclusivity, diversity and respect within the industry. After spending nine months performing in Rock of Ages at the Eldorado Resort, Michael is honored to be telling this story from the opposite side of the bar at the Bourbon Room.

The cast of I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change include Centenary University alumni, and CSC veterans! The cast includes: George Xavier, Aycka Lima, Cassandra Lindeblad, Kevin Whernahan, James Gerard Russo, Kayla Chirip, and Cody Jackson.

Co-directing and choreographing, this production of I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is Lea Antolini-Lid. Antolini Lid is the Assistant Professor of Theater & Dance as well as the director of CSC’s Young Audience Series Tour, and the producer/director of the NEXTstage Rep. Summer Stock Musical Series. Most recently, Lea co-directed The Lightning Thief this April, The Little Mermaid in the winter of 2023, Seussical the Musical in the summer of 2023, and Addams Family in April 2023, directed RENT in the summer of 2022, as well as the YAS productions of Frog & Toad and Grace for President at CSC this past season and was seen onstage as the Stepmother in Cinderella. Lea has directed the CSC Summer Stock Musical series for several years and you have also seen her directorial work on Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, Always…Patsy Cline, and more.

Jillian Petrie will also serve as co-director and choreographer for I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change. Jillian Petrie is an award-winning choreographer/director. With over 100 productions under her belt, and she is just getting started. She is currently company choreographer for The Growing Stage, a professional regional theatre company located in New Jersey. Here she also served as director on the company's first film production and has previously served as director of multiple main-stage productions. As of June 2018, she has been Director of TGS's new Theatre Dance program. Productions are full-length plays that aim to challenge existing boundaries by incorporating movement-based storytelling and exploring audience engagement. In addition, Jillian is a professor of dance and theatre at Centenary University and founder of the media company, Athletes & Artists. Jillian was recently a member of the 2018-2019 Stage Directors Choreographers Foundation's Broadway Observership Class, Directors Lab Class of 2019, Broadway Dance Center's Choreography Program of 2021, and SDCF's Broadway Observership 2013-2014 Class. Her most recent CSC credit, Jillian co directed Seussical the Musical in the summer of 2023 and The Marvelous Wonderettes in the summer of 2022.

Performance dates and times for Grease are Thursdays, July 11 and 18 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, July 12 and 19 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, July 13 and 20 at 8:00 pm; and Sundays, July 14 and 21 at 2:00 pm. Performance dates and times for I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change are Thursdays, August 1 and 8 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, August 2 and 9 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, August 3 and 10 at 8:00 pm; and Sundays, August 4 and 11 at 2:00 pm. Tickets for Grease range from $29.50 - $35.00 and tickets for I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change range from $27.50 – $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances. The Summerfest musicals will also feature family night on Thursday evening performances, with a Buy One, Get One ticket special beginning at 5:30 PM in person at the box office. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

