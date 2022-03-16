Centenary Stage Company Announces 2022 Women Playwrights Series Finalists

Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series returns this spring with three brand-new play readings. Readings will take place on Wednesdays throughout April at 7:30 pm in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University.

The Women Playwright Series readings are free to attend with donations welcome, advanced reservations have a $5.00 fee. For those who are unable to attend in-person, the Women Playwrights Series readings will also be live streamed, free of charge, through the Centenary Stage Company website. For more information, go to centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company's box office at (908) 979-0900.

The 2021-22 Women Playwrights Series selections include:

Apartment 3F by Sarah Vander Schaaff, A tiny New York apartment is the scene for the collision of humans brought together by a bewildering and frightening circumstance. When a Chinese food delivery man is struck by a car outside Rebecca and Rob's apartment, it sets off a sequence of events no one could have imagined. How they care for each other and respond in a time of need reveals the best and worst of our natures, with a touch of grace and humor to boot. Apartment 3F by Sarah Vander Schaaff will be presented on Wednesday, April 13 at 7:30 pm

The Buddha's Wife by Mary Poindexter McLaughlin, Are they so different? 2500 years disappear as the lives of the Princess Yasodhara and PhD Candidate Diane Brewster interweave seamlessly, telling a timeless story of romantic love, of motherhood, and of dreams-on-hold, revealing the very real world of challenges and choices women face throughout time, alongside revelations of the deeper meaning of love and friendship. The Buddha's Wife by Mary Poindexter McLaughlin will be presented on Wednesday, April 20 at 7:30 pm

Off the Map by Christine Foster, Denny and Claire have retired to the wilds of Central America, where they quickly discover that things are not as they were expecting, neither in their relationship, nor in their new property, where a mysterious Mound is discovered by a pair of archaeologists who arrive on the scene, making a shattering discovery which will challenge all their beliefs about what is ever truly real and what is imagined. Off the Map by Christine Foster will be presented on Wednesday, April 27 at 7:30 pm

Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series has featured the work of more than 80 emerging playwrights. The program has also taken 19 plays to full production from the series. Led by program director Catherine Rust, the Women Playwrights Series offers playwrights the opportunity to work with professional actors and directors in a workshop rehearsal process, and to hear their work in front of a live audience - a critical part of the development process. Lively talkbacks with the playwright and cast follow each presentation, and one play is selected each year as the winner of the Susan Glaspell Award and receives a full production in the following main-stage season with CSC.

For more information, or to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org org. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

